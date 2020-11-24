I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly frustrated viewers last night by helping in the trial.

During Monday (November 23) evening’s episode, dancer AJ Pritchard and actress Jessica Plummer took on The Harm-ory – feeling their way through pitch-black rooms and tunnels to find stars and win meals for camp.

I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer did last night’s trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened during The Harm-ory trial on I’m A Celeb?

It was a difficult trial and the pair struggled to locate the stars.

In the end, AJ found five stars and Jessica got just one.

Former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer only found one star (Credit: ITV)

Usually, presenters Ant and Dec try to avoid helping the celebrities as they take on the show’s challenges.

But as last night’s trial was so difficult, the duo couldn’t help offering some guidance on where AJ and Jess needed to look.

It frustrated a number of I’m A Celebrity viewers, though, with some admitting they would rather the celebs got fewer stars – as hungrier campmates might lead to more tension and drama.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly helped out during The Harm-ory trial (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Ant and Dec helping out?

On Twitter, one demanded: “How much help do Ant and Dec want to give? #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “Is it just me who gets annoyed when Ant and Dec help them so much in the trials? I want them to be hungry, I want them to argue.”

At times it feels like a luxury holiday camp for celebs. Make them suffer, it’s a game!

A third said: “Maybe if Ant and Dec stopped guiding the celebs to the stars so much in the #ImACeleb trials, they would occasionally get none and go hungry and there would be more tension and therefore entertainment… at times it feels like a luxury holiday camp for celebs. Make them suffer, it’s a game!”

“That was [bleeping] me off how they were helping,” said another.

However, other viewers thought the task was too difficult, with one writing: “That was the most annoying task I’ve ever seen. Ant and Dec actually had to help them.”

“That trial must be so hard,” someone else tweeted. “Like obviously Ant and Dec have to kinda help them out to where the stars are #ImACeleb.”

