I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have treated fans to a first look at their new Gwrych Castle studio.

The presenters have set up shop in their new headquarters in Wales ahead of the launch show on Sunday (November 15), and couldn’t resist giving viewers a sneak peek on Instagram.

The funny clip starts with Ant opening a huge medieval door and welcoming viewers inside a dimly lit room covered in ivy.

In typical fashion, the pair then start bickering about what can and can’t be shown.

Ant and Dec have set up camp in their new I’m A Celebrity home (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec post about I’m A Celebrity?

“Actually most of the things are censored here, you can’t see anything before we go on air,” insists Dec.

“A few bits, I can show them a few bits,” pleads Ant.

He then tries to show off their new wooden table but Dec quickly insists it needs to be censored and the table is blurred out.

Ant is undeterred and moves on to a suit of armour but Dec leaps in front of it, saying it is also under wraps – and the same happens with a view of the castle itself.

“Top secret,” Dec explains, adding: “So sorry about that.”

‘Censored content’

The Instagram post was captioned: “CENSORED CONTENT.

“Please do not watch. Especially the bit where we show you the ___ and ____’s in the ___________ – which they’ve done an excellent job on this year, wouldn’t you agree?”

This year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants will be holed up in Wales (Credit: ITV)

Who is on this year’s show?

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, I’m A Celebrity is being held in Wales instead of Australia for the first time ever.

Ten celebrities will enter the castle during Sunday night’s launch show to begin a three-week stint in the historic building.

This year’s crop of contestants include Olympian Sir Mo Farah and blogger Giovanna Fletcher as well as EastEnders star Shane Richie.

TV presenter Vernon Kay, Corrie favourite Beverley Callard and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire are also among the line-up.

Sleep won’t be too comfy thanks to the show’s iron-framed beds (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

What does the I’m A Celebrity camp look like at Gwrych Castle?

ITV has already given viewers a glimpse of the contestants’ new living quarters.

It includes a so-called washroom, a boiler room and a bleak-looking sleeping area with iron-framed beds.

The usual campfire has been replaced with a fire pit and the stars will take on trials in a creepy crypt.

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday November 15 at 9pm.

