I’m A Celebrity ‘costs ITV over £15 million as casting and set costs escalate’

I’m A Celebrity is reportedly costing ITV more than £15 million this year.

Despite filming on home turf for the first time in its almost 20 years on air it has still ended up being extremely expensive.

Now filmed at Gwrych Castle, North Wales, most of the set has had to be built entirely from scratch.

While some of the original castle is being used, additional parts have been added, as well as the celebrity camp.

A source told the MailOnline: “The show has come from a standing start.

Why is the show costing so much?

“The whole infrastructure had to be put in place — creative ideas, format, location, production and that’s before we even got to Covid protocols.”

What’s more, some of the rumoured celebrities to have signed up have come at a very hefty price tag.

If it is true that rumoured Olympian Mo Farah has joined the line-up, The Sun claims his fee alone is an estimated £300,000.

Whereas Corrie actress Beverly Collard is also rumoured to be in this year’s series.

Beverley Callard is reportedly joining this year’s series

Which celebrities are on I’m A Celebrity this year?

And The Sun is reporting that her fee is around £125,000.

The future of the show has been thrown into chaos several times now.

Not only was it forced to relocate, but Wales is currently in a short-term national lockdown.

However, ITV reassured viewers that the show will still very much go on.

In a short statement, they shared: “I’m A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols.”

Meanwhile Gwrych Castle’s official Twitter insisted that filming shall continue despite the lockdown.

They shared: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

As for the format of the show, ITV has only shared the following so far: “This year the show will be filmed at the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.



“Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live on ITV from the castle.

“As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.”

