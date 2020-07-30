I'm A Celebrity 2020 return confirmed by ITV

I’m A Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent will return in 2020, ITV has confirmed.

Will I'm A Celebrity return in 2020?

A 20th series of the hit jungle reality show will air in 2020, with a documentary celebrating its history so far also scheduled.

There had been fears that the coronavirus pandemic could reportedly kill off hopes of the show continuing in its familiar format.

As well as reports suggesting I’m A Celebrity could be moved from Australia to Scotland, it was also pondered whether the series would air at all.

David Walliams and BGT will be back! (Credit: YouTube)

BGT is also due to be broadcast on Saturday nights this autumn after being postponed due to COVID-19.

It is anticipated that production for the talent series’ semi finals will resume after originally being scheduled to be shown in the spring.

Now is the time to look forward to the autumn.

A one off catch-up show is also planned to get fans up to speed on how acts have progressed so far.

The Voice UK has also been announced as picking up where it left off with a catch up show, a semi final and the live final still to occur.

I'm A Celebrity will return in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

More shows other than I'm A Celebrity coming to ITV

Furthermore, ITV chiefs have revealed new show Don’t Rock The Boat is also on the way. It will feature twelves celebs rowing from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

There will also be another run for Jonathan Ross’ chat show as well as a new late night comedy programme.

Catchphrase, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and The Million Pound Cube will all be back, too, as will The Chase as it records a new series.

Supermarket Sweep will make the move from ITV2 to ITV and Family Fortunes gets a new host in Gino D’Acampo.

It is also anticipated the postponed Soccer Aid match will happen, as well as further installments of TOWIE.

Plus, Gemma Collins returns to the box with another series of Diva Forever.

A true diva, forever (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said: "We kept Coronation Street and Emmerdale on air during the past few months.

"Our Daytime has never performed better. And we had brand new entertainment shows on a Saturday, every week.

"ITV has some fantastic new programmes, all of which will continue to keep the nation entertained."

