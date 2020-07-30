Katie Price shows off bikini bod in holiday snap with new man and kids

Katie Price has showed off her bikini body on holiday with her new boyfriend and her children.

The former glamour model is in Turkey with Carl Woods and kids Junior and Princess.

Katie shared a snap to Instagram on Wednesday as she posed in a bikini alongside Carl, Junior and Princess.

She captioned the picture: "#myworldthroughlens," followed by heart emojis.

In the picture, Carl is seen with his arm wrapped around Katie as she cuddles up to Junior and Princess.

Fans gushed over the image, with many commenting on how great Katie looked.

One person said: "Beautiful family."

Another wrote: "Family is everything."

Katie Price has jetted off on holiday with her new boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

A third commented: "Love this pic of you all, hope Harvey’s better now."

Meanwhile, Katie was reportedly left heartbroken when her son Harvey, 18, couldn't fly to Turkey with them.

Harvey recently spent time in hospital with breathing problems and doctors reportedly declared him unfit to travel.

However, Katie recently said she's planning on taking Harvey- who has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and partially blind - away when he can.

What did Katie Price say?

Katie told Princess in YouTube video: "So listen, you know Harvey isn't coming now?

"This is the predicament I'm in.

"You've just lost Rolo [Princess' puppy], and was always going on holiday on Sunday, and Harvey was originally going as well.

Because he's just come out of hospital this week I am not comfortable taking him.

"When you go back to [dad Peter Andre's] then I'm going to have Jett and Bunny and I'm going to take them on holiday with Harvey."

Katie recently said doctors "discovered things" about Harvey, but she's not ready to reveal what they are.

Katie took Princess and Junior away to Turkey (Credit: YouTube)

She revealed: "They've discovered things about him, but I'm not ready to reveal what they are.

"But they have discovered things, which is why he's still in hospital."

