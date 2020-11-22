I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard’s girlfriend has claimed that someone once offered a hitman up to £20,000 to kill her.

Dancer Abbie Quinnen said it was “the scariest thing” that had ever happened to her.

The 23-year-old told The Sun that a friend informed her of the threat at the start of this year, when she and AJ were in panto together.

The friend explained that someone had tried to hire an assassin on the dark web.

Terrified, Abbie went to the police and stepped up her security.

She said of the scare: “I didn’t know what to do. I told AJ. He was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening.’ My heart literally dropped and I remember my legs were shaking.”

“You honestly see this stuff on movies and you never would expect it to happen to you,” she added.

Abbie was also set to appear in AJ’s dance tour AJ Live, and decided to go ahead.

Venues they were performing at were made aware of the threat.

AJ Pritchard on the red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, whoever was behind it was not caught.

“It was a crazy time, but I am very grateful we did put in that extra protection,” said the dancer, who reportedly opens up the whole thing in the AJ Vs Curtis podcast this week.

When did AJ and Abbie get together?

Abbie has been dating I’m A Celebrity contestant AJ for around 18 months.

Last year a source told The Sun that Abbie auditioned for AJ’s tour and that he fell for her “the moment he saw her”.

How is AJ faring on I’m A Celebrity?

The couple are currently apart while AJ is braving a life of creepy crawlies, rice, beans and cold showers on the ITV reality show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been in the camp at Gwrych Castle for a week but so far hasn’t made much of a splash.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers have complained that he hasn’t had much airtime and his brother Curtis has commented on the fact that we haven’t seen much of him.

The Love Island star shared a hilarious meme on Instagram of a person falling into the ground and disappearing, writing: “AJ when the cameras start rolling!”

