I’m A Celebrity star AJ Pritchard appears to have hit out at Strictly Come Dancing ahead of his upcoming stint on the ITV show.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity starts in chilly Wales on Sunday (November 15) and AJ, 26, will be hoping to be crowned King of the Castle.

Speaking ahead of his stay in the Welsh castle, AJ said I’m A Celebrity was the “better show” in an apparent dig at the BBC series.

AJ Pritchard said I’m A Celebrity is a “better show” than Strictly (Credit: ITV)

What did AJ Pritchard say about I’m A Celebrity?

Ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celeb, AJ spoke about his forthcoming experience.

“Doing I’m A Celebrity is a childhood dream come true,” he said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up finally confirmed and fans are already disagreeing

“I was so excited to watch the return of Strictly this autumn but now I am going to be on an even better show!

“I can’t wait!” he declared.

The pro dancer was a hit on Strictly for four series (Credit: BBC)

His Strictly pals will be watching

AJ appeared on Strictly for four series and reached the semi-finals three times.

I was so excited to watch the return of Strictly this autumn but now I am going to be on an even better show!

And he said that some of his dance pals will be watching him as she heads to Gwrych Castle.

“I think my friends from Strictly like Neil [Jones] and Janette [Manrara] are going to watch, which is really nice.

“They have always known how much I have wanted to do this programme as I have talked about it all the time!”

AJ wants to show off his real personality (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Time for the real AJ

Now he’s left Strictly, AJ is keen to show his real personality.

“People see me on Strictly with fake tan and sparkles but nobody knows me,” he said

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans have picked their series winner already

AJ also admitted that he’s highly competitive and will want to win all the stars in the challenges.

He added: “So it will be nice for people to see me and get to know who I am.”

I’m A Celebrity starts on ITV on Sunday November 15 at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.