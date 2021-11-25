I’m A Celebrity viewers are loving Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson after they made their first appearance in tonight’s episode (Thursday, November 25).

I’m A Celebrity saw the arrival of Adam and Simon in the camp tonight.

Adam is well-known for playing Ian Beale in BBC Soap EastEnders and Simon Gregson famously plays Steve McDonald in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Simon and Adam were both made Lords of the Castle, making them exempt from all camp chores.

They both also get to use the Lords’ chairs, Lords’ beds and Lords’ clothing.

Adam and Simon took part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ant and Dec issued warnings about their jokes on I’m A Celebrity

The two soap stars took on the trial The Scare Fair.

This trial took place over five rounds and there were 12 stars to be won which meant 12 meals for camp.

Simon and Adam finished the trial and ended up winning 11 out of the 12 stars for camp.

Soon the celebs returned to the camp the two soap stars noticed portraits of themselves framed on the wall.

Viewers are already loving Simon and Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2021: How much are this year’s contestants worth?

There was also a bed for the Lords to share and Adam asked if they could face away from each other in the bed.

Simon responded saying: “I think that’s a good idea. Mind you, you probably won’t want me to.”

Adam the asked: “You don’t fart do you?” and Simon replied: “Like a trooper.”

Viewers are already loving Adam and Simon and they have even been called ‘the greatest addition’ to the show.

Ian Beale and Steve Mcdonald might be THE greatest addition to #ImACeleb EVER! 😁 @simongregson123 @AdamWoodyatt — Andrew (@Andrew_N7_COYG) November 25, 2021

Ian Beale & Steve McDonald in the castle have saved this series already.. good vibes #ImACeleb — louis hodgetts (@louboy94) November 25, 2021

#ImACeleb love simon and adam such great characters. Great addition to the camp 🙂🙌🤗 — Rosie (@Rosie12_1994) November 25, 2021

Now Steve McDonald and Ian Beale are in the castle, #ImACeleb has officially started 🙌🎬 — Sadie B (@SadieBlundell) November 25, 2021

Steve and Ian, soap rivals but a great duo! 😂 this series is gunna be hilarious. #ImACeleb — Sophie (@Sophielout543) November 25, 2021

Absolutely loving Ian and Steve… I mean Adam and Simon so far #ImACeleb — Debbie🧣🍂| #Torchio2024 💗 (@Georgeroyde) November 25, 2021

Ian and Steve are class #ImACeleb — Gurdz (@Gurdz2012) November 25, 2021

Lords of the castle

In the Great Hall, the campmates ate with the two Lords of the castle.

The two were exempt from the public vote for the next trial. Naughty Boy was voted to do the next trial Creepy Closets.

Tomorrow night viewers will see the trial as well as an interview with Richard Madeley.

To find out more tune into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! tomorrow at 9pm on ITV. You can catch up on I’m A Celebrity on ITV Hub.

What did you think of tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.