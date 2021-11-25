The 21st series of I’m A Celebrity is well underway and, with it, comes a warning for hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The show is taking place in Gwrych Castle again and cheeky chappies Ant and Dec are once again at the helm.

However, the pair – known for their laughs and jokes – have been given a bit of a warning.

In preparation for filming in Wales, Ant and Dec spoke to a specialist language advisor.

And they told the presenters just what they can and can’t joke about.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec return to Wales

Due to COVID restrictions, I’m A Celebrity is once again being filmed in the dark and damp Gwrych Castle.

Before the show started, Ant and Dec shared an Instagram post confirming the show’s location.

The photo showed Ant and Dec standing outside the Welsh castle preparing to meet the celebrities.

They captioned it: “We’re here! Just holding the fort until our celebs arrive #I’mACeleb.”

Ant and Dec are the hosts of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec warned not to make a joke about one thing

Since they started filming, Ant and Dec have been praised by their language advisor Garffild Lloyd Lewis for their pronunciation of Welsh words.

Garffild said: “Working alongside an English TV production has been amazing. They are really keen to learn about our culture but more specifically our sense of humour.”

However, he also gave them some advice, warning them about which jokes to steer away from.

Garffild said: “We made it clear from the beginning that we would avoid all stereotypical humour of Wales. And they completely respect that.”

Despite giving Ant and Dec strict instructions on what not to joke about, Garffild also told Wales Online he wanted the boys to have fun.

However, he warned: “We told Ant and Dec to just go for it but have fun with it. It’s better to have fun with a language rather than make fun of it.”

