Boy George and Charlene White on I'm A Celebrity 2022
TV

I’m A Celebrity viewers make plea to public over next elimination

Charlene White left the jungle last night

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers have made a plea to the public about the next elimination.

Friday night’s show (November 18) saw Loose Women star Charlene White become the first campmate to leave the jungle.

Now, some viewers have already decided who they want to see leave next and it’s Boy George.

Boy George speaking in Bush Telegraph on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Some I’m A Celeb viewers have called for Boy George to leave next after his behaviour in camp (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Who left last night?

Following Charlene’s exit last night, viewers shared their thoughts on the next elimination on Twitter.

Last night’s episode saw Boy George come under fire for his comments to Matt Hancock.

In a chat with Matt, Boy George admitted: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

However, he later told Matt: “I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really sl**ging you off a minute ago.”

Charlene White during exit interview on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Charlene White left the I’m A Celeb jungle last night and some viewers felt gutted (Credit: ITV)

Who could leave I’m A Celeb next?

It seems some viewers are fed up of George in the jungle and have called for him to leave next.

One person said on Twitter: “Missed #ImACeleb tonight but absolutely delighted to see on Twitter that Charlene has been voted out. Boy George next please.”

Another wrote: “Please can Boy George be the next to be voted out #ImACeleb.”

Someone else tweeted: “Boy George to be voted out next please.”

Meanwhile, others have said Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver should be the next out.

Sue Cleaver lying down in jungle on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Some I’m A Celebrity fans want to see Sue Cleaver out next following Charlene White’s exit (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Imagine being voted out of #ImACeleb first instead of @MattHancock. Sue next off please as she brings nothing to the party.”

Another wrote: “Thank god for that!! Bye Charlene! Sue next please!”

Others were gutted to see Charlene leave last night.

Please can Boy George be the next to be voted out. 

One said: “Sad to see Charlene go, I dont think the dynamic will be the same now in the camp. I liked how she asked very good, fair and impartial questions to Matt Hancock MP about his role in the Conservative Pandemic Response.”

Another wrote: “I actually quite liked Charlene.”

Charlene leaves jungle

Speaking to Ant and Dec in her exit interview, Charlene said she was very focused on her actual job during her time in camp.

She said: “I may well be in the jungle but journalism’s still my first job…

“I’ve got to remain impartial… that was hard, it was really hard.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight (November 19), from 9:10pm.

Who do you think should leave the I’m A Celeb jungle next? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

