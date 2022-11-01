In latest I’m A Celebrity 2022 news, a man reportedly ‘tried to drown a policeman’ near to where the show is filmed.

According to reports, production crew members were left shocked by the alleged incident.

It is said to have occurred in a creek a mere five miles from the ITV series’ camp in Australia.

A source reportedly told The Sun that the worrying incident validates why the show’s set is so protected.

Additionally, ITV have commented that security measures are employed “in and around the camp at all times”.

Luckily, the I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up of famous faces is yet to occupy the set.

Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock are expected to join the I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up, according to news reports (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022: Security alert near camp

An insider told the tabloid: “Security is incredibly tight but it puts everyone on alert when they hear wanted criminals are on the loose just a stone’s throw from the camp.

“The crew work around the clock to ensure that the camp is safe from trespassers.”

I’m A Celebrity has stringent security measures in place in and around the camp at all times.

They went on: “Luckily the celebrities have not moved in yet but it goes to show that the high level of security is certainly justified.”

And an ITV spokesman told ED!: “The production of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has stringent security measures in place in and around the camp at all times.”

Chris Moyles is among the famous faces set to occupy the campsite down under (Credit: YouTube)

‘Cop held underwater’

The Sun reports local copper Sergeant Mark Maxwell was taken to hospital with water in his lungs after allegedly being held underwater.

He was patrolling in Murwillumbah, New South Wales, five miles from the I’m A Celebrity set location.

Sergeant Maxwell came across an injured man and woman yesterday (Monday October 31) around 4.45pm.

But after stopping to check on the woman, he noted the man – Ronald Charles Canning – had an outstanding warrant.

Canning allegedly fled when the officer went to arrest him.

They then struggled as Canning ran to the creek area.

And it is alleged he also forced the police officer’s head underneath the water in an attempt to drown him.

A police report stated: “A member of the public intervened, freeing the officer and assisted to restrain the man, before the officer was able to affect the arrest.”

Sergeant Maxwell, from Tweed-Byron Police District, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Canning faced court today (Tuesday November 1) on a charged of attempted murder and was refused bail.

Who’s in the I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up?

The full line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2022 was confirmed yesterday (Monday October 31) evening.

But it seems as if two latecomers may also be introduced in the form of Seann Walsh and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The campmates expected to be taking part from the start of the series this Sunday include pop legend Boy George, Loose Women’s Charlene White and DJ Chris Moyles.

They will be joined by Zara Tindall’s husband Mike, Corrie star Sue Cleaver and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.

Also participating are comedian Babatunde Aleshe, Lioness Jill Scott, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 starts on ITV on Sunday November 6.

