I’m A Celebrity legend Medic Bob has bowed out of the 2022 show as it returns to Australia.

Bob McCarran has been a member of the I’m A Celebrity family for 20 years.

However, with so many other work commitments the well-loved star has decided to quit the Aussie version of the ITV show.

I’m A Celebrity return to Aussie roots in 2022 – without its medical maestro

For 72-year-old Bob it was a difficult decision.

The former prosthetic make-up expert is too busy to with other work.

Bob has been a familiar face on the show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, since it began in 2002.

He was always on hand to pick critters our of contestants ears, nostrils and even their underwear.

Bob was also had to persuade contestant Scarlett Moffatt to wash after she became a shower-dodger.

This year I’m A Celebrity will use a different medical expert, although they won’t be seen on camera.

The loveable medic will still appear on the German version of the show, according to The Sun.

A source was quoted as saying: “It’s unthinkable to think of the show without Medic Bob.”

They explained that “something had to give”.

An I’m A Celebrity spokesperson said: “Bob will always be a friend to the show.

“We wish him all the best in the future and thank him for his hard work.”

Viewers react to Bob’s departure

Viewers were gutted to hear Bob is leaving.

One Tweeted: “Petition for Medic Bob to come back! The show won’t be the same without his bants with Ant and Dec.”

A second wrote: “Noooo, I love Bob the medic, gutted he’s not gonna be there this year.”

And a third penned: “Bob the medic retiring from I’m A Celeb? What we gonna do?”

What do we know so far about the 2022 series?

Because of the pandemic bosses had to film the show at a Welsh Castle for the past two years.

But happily I’m A Celebrity is finally returning to its jungle roots.

The show has been filmed in Murwillumbah in New South Wales, inside Springbrook National Park, since 2003.

And the jungle drums have already started with rumours of names who will be heading Down Under for the upcoming series.

Former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, as well as The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner are hotly tipped names from bookies.

Former Liverpool footballer Michael Owen, sports pundit Chris Kamara and Love Islanders Maura Higgins and Amber Gill are also rumoured to be taking part.

Ant recently told Heart radio: “The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere.

“It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started.”

Furthermore, the duo are also hosting a spin-off series filmed in South Africa.

They wrote on social media “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

The spin-off is an All Stars version which will welcome back former campmates.

I’m A Celebrity usually airs from mid-November, although no date has yet been confirmed.

