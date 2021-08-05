I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘loses major star’ as location is confirmed as Wales again for 2021

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! bosses have reportedly been plunged into crisis ahead of the 2021 series.

A big name star who was set to appear on the show has pulled out due to a change in filming locations.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the ITV juggernaut will be set in Wales for a second year.

I’m Celebrity 2021

The popular reality show presented by hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 45, was all set to be filmed in its usual location of Australia’s Gold Coast.

However, earlier this week, I’m A Celeb bosses decided to film for a second year at Wales’ Gwrych Castle due to the spread of the Covid Delta variant Down Under.

Ant and Dec return to present I’m Celebrity 2021 (Credit: Itv)

And it’s believed one famous star dropped out immediately. ITV chiefs are pulling out all the stops to make it a success. But insiders apparently fear other celebs are getting cold feet too.

A TV source told The Sun:”Bosses are still in talks with loads of top celebs about taking part and feel confident this won’t put people off given last year’s success.

“But for some of the talent, roughing it for weeks in wet and cold Wales isn’t going to be as much fun as doing that in the Australian jungle.

“Luckily for bosses, the ones who have signed contracts are all still on board. And bosses have still got plenty of time to pull out all the stops when it comes to booking major talent.”

Former EastEnders star Jake Wood is rumoured to be appearing

But there is a long list of names already rumoured to be setting up camp in the Welsh castle.

Former EastEnders star Jake Wood is rumoured to be taking part in this years show (Credit: BBC)

England football legend John Barnes MBE, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, former Man United footballer Eric Cantona, two former EastEnders stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Jake Wood, Chaser Jenny Ryan and actor Will Mellor are all rumoured.

But fans will have to wait until the show kicks off in mid-November to find out the full line-up.

Last year’s series, also filmed at Gwrych Castle, was the second most-watched ever and was won by Giovanna Fletcher, 36.

Giovanna Fletcher won last year’s show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2021 hosts

And host Ant will be returning to this year’s show as a newly married man. The Geordie star is due to tie the knot this weekend with his girlfriend of three years, Anne-Marie Corbett.

The star-studded ceremony is rumoured to be in Hampshire, and best pal Dec will be by his side as best man.

Which celebs would you like to see on I’m A Celebrity 2021? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.