Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett’s love story as the couple prepare to tie the knot

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are reportedly planning to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony this weekend.

The Britain’s Got Talent host, 45, popped the question to his then-girlfriend last Christmas.

But how did the couple meet? Here’s everything you need to know…

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are planning to wed this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett meet?

Anne-Marie previously worked for Ant as a personal assistant over nine years ago.

At the time, the I’m A Celebrity host was married to ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

The former couple couple announced their split in January 2018.

Following their split announcement, Anne-Marie was pictured outside their home.

Ant later went public with his new girlfriend in June 2018.

It followed after the presenter took a career break due to his drink-driving conviction.

Ant popped the question to his girlfriend last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking about their relationship, Ant told The Sun: “We were going through turmoil.

“It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But then we were like ‘This felt so good, why deny it.'”

Meanwhile, Lisa previously described Anne-Marie as a “friend”.

It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship

Thankfully, she has also moved on with new boyfriend James Green.

But it appears the Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist isn’t the only ex in the equation.

Anne-Marie was previously married to husband Scott, with the pair welcoming two daughters together.

Ant and Anne-Marie have previously been married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They announced that they are divorcing in October 2017 – just months before Lisa and Ant’s split.

However, it was insisted that Ant had nothing to do with the breakdown of their marriage.

When did Ant propose to Anne-Marie?

Ant and Anne-Marie’s romance has gone from strength to strength.

They’ve since moved into a luxury home and bought two Maltipoo puppies together.

On the last series of I’m A Celebrity, Ant admitted that being with Anne-Marie was his “happy place”.

The admission took place during Jordan North’s last trial, when he asked Ant and Declan Donnelly where their happy place was.

At the time, Ant said: “At home with my girlfriend and the kids.”

And it didn’t take long for him to make it official.

The ITV star popped the question to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve.

Ant previously opened up to Digital Spy magazine to reveal how he asked his girlfriend.

He shared: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

We’re sure the big day will be just as romantic!

