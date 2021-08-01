Ant McPartlin is reportedly set to spend a whopping £100,000 on a no-expenses-spared wedding to his fiancee Anne-Marie Corbett.

The presenter, 45, is engaged to his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie, 43.

Read more: Ant McPartlin praises his fiancée’s daughters

And their upcoming nuptial reception is said to be being hosted at a high-end luxury hotel in Hampshire.

A standard room can cost an incredible £1,000 a night – and the hHoneymoon suite is on average £5,000 a night!

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are set to marry in August (Credit: SplashNews)

What’s more, the generous one half of Ant and Dec is set to pay for all 100 of his guests to stay at the country retreat.

According to the Mail Online, Ant will be footing the bill for all of his guests.

Read more: Ant and Dec mock Piers Morgan’s GMB exit

And he’s even encouraging them to bill him their spa treatments!

Where is Ant McPartlin getting married?

The source said: “According to a local source, a grand stately home-turned-hotel in Hampshire will host a star-studded reception for Ant and his fiancee Anne-Marie Corbett on August 6 and 7.

This will be Ant McPartlin’s second wedding (Credit: SplashNews)

“Ant is paying for 100 friends to stay at £1,000 per night and has told them to send the spa bill to his £5,000 per night honeymoon suite (more expensive than The Ritz!).

“The wedding ceremony is expected to be in a nearby church.”

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun that the couple don’t want a showbiz wedding.

In fact, they want a private affair only surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The source claimed: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight.”

Declan Donnelly is expected to serve as Ant McPartlin’s best man (Credit: SplashNews)

Finally, Ant’s best friend and lifelong work partner Declan Donnelly is expected to serve as his best man.

Who was Ant married to before?

Ant was previously married to make-up artist Lisa Armstrong, but they finalised their divorce last year.

Anne-Marie divorced her former husband in 2017 and they share two children together.

Ant rarely speaks of his personal life. However, in November of last year he did mention his home life on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Jordan North asked where Ant McPartlin’s “happy place” was amid a tough trial.



Ant candidly replied: “At home with my girlfriend and the kids.”

Ant and Anne-Marie are believed to have begun dating in 2018, after his split from Lisa.

They’ve since moved in together at a luxury home and also bought two Maltipoo puppies.

*ED has contacted Ant McPartlin’s representative for comment.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.