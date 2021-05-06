Ant McPartlin praises fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett’s daughters in rare admission

Ant McPartlin has spoken out about his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett’s daughters for the first time.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star has remained fiercely private about his personal life, since going public with his former assistant.

But, in a recent interview, Ant heaped praise on his teen step daughters.

Ant McPartlin gushed over fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett’s daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ant say?

Anne-Marie shares her daughters with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Speaking about the pair in an interview with The Telegraph, Ant shared: “I’ve got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s. Than I still am.”

Furthermore, Ant went on to praise the younger generation for making a positive impact on the world.

They are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s

The presenter, 45, added: “It’s not going to be our generation that saves the world. Look at Greta Thunberg, single-handedly almost making the world aware of climate change.

“It’s that kind of energy that this generation has got and they’ll save the rest of us. We’re just trying to make it easier for them.”

Ant praised his step daughters in a rare interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Ant and Dec forced to apologise after ‘cameraman’ comment on The One Show

While Ant has chosen not to share some aspects of his personal life, he appears to have a good relationship with his step daughters.

Earlier this year, the Geordie star was spotted golfing with one of Anne-Marie’s kids.

The golf session marked the first time Ant was spotted out in public since his engagement news.

When did Ant propose to Anne-Marie?

The I’m A Celebrity host popped the question to Anne-Marie on Christmas Eve.

Ant previously opened up to Digital Spy magazine to reveal how he asked his girlfriend.

He shared: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

Ant and Anne-Marie went public in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, during the last series of I’m A Celebrity, Ant admitted that Anne-Marie was his “happy place”.

The admission took place during Jordan North’s last trial, when he asked Ant and Declan Donnelly where their happy place was.

At the time, Ant said: “At home with my girlfriend and the kids.”

Read more: Declan Donnelly walks off Lorraine after being interrupted by an adorable family member

The wedding will be Ant’s second after marrying make-up artist Lisa Armstrong in 2006.

They announced their split following his drink-drive arrest in January 2018.

Furthermore, Anne-Marie previously worked for Ant and Lisa as their personal assistant.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.