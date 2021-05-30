Ant McPartlin and fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett are said to have set a date for their wedding.

The Britain’s Got Talent host got down on one knee over Christmas – and Anne-Marie said yes!

Now it seems plans to become Mr and Mrs are in full swing, with reports suggesting they’ll tie the knot this summer.

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie will hold their wedding this summer, it’s been reported (Credit: Splash News)

What do we know about Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie’s wedding?

Ant and Anne-Marie will reportedly hold a small church wedding in August.

Of course, Ant’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly is expected to be best man – a role he fulfilled at Ant’s first wedding to Lisa Armstrong.

This time around, Ant and Anne-Marie want a more intimate day.

It’s said they want to celebrate their marriage in front of close friends and family, without the “razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding”.

It’s reported that the couple had originally looked at getting married abroad, but thought it was too unpredictable during the pandemic.

There’s surely only one choice for Ant’s best man! (Credit: Splash News)

‘Anne-Marie’s been for her dress fitting’

Although the couple’s invited guests have been sworn to secrecy, some details have been leaked.

A source told The Sun that it’ll be a “simple but beautiful ceremony”.

And they added that Anne-Marie has “already been for her dress fitting”.

The source said: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them. It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight.

“They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot. But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret.

“Anne-Marie has already been for her dress fitting,” they added.

Ant’s divorce from Lisa Armstrong was finalised last year (Credit: Splash News)

Ant McPartlin wedding: Has Lisa Armstrong reacted to the reports?

On social media at least, Lisa hasn’t commented on the supposed nuptials.

Ant and Lisa married in 2006 at Cliveden House.

It was a lavish affair, with 150 guests and a huge fireworks display.

The couple split after an 11-year marriage, with their divorce becoming final last year.

