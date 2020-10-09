ITV has finally released a trailer for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

This year’s series will come from stunning Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than its usual New South Wales location.

However, it seems that neither Ant or Dec are aware of the show’s change of location.

“Ah it’s great to be back Down Under.” says Ant as he steps out of a black cab and becomes immediately acquainted with the countryside. “I would hate to see the kangaroo who left that.

“Wow that was quick.” says Dec as he pulls off an eye mask. “I must have slept through the whole flight.”

“Don’t spend it all at once” says Ant as he pays the cabbie – in ‘dingo dollars’.

Dec consults an I’m A Celebrity map of Australia. “This place looks nothing like my map”he says.

“How many more times. Australia is upside down” says Ant exasperated as he turns the map the wrong way up.

“Of course, it is. I’m such an idiot. Isn’t that right Mr Kangaroo” says Dec – as the show hosts walk past a signpost towards ‘The Castle’ and the camera pans across the beautiful Welsh countryside.

The promo was filmed on location in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Yesterday we reported that, if the coronavirus continues to circulate, production could be staying put.

Ant and Dec might not be going back to the I’m A Celebrity jungle for a while (Credit: ITV)

Why could I’m A Celebrity stay in Wales for two more years?

The Sun reports that the show, which starts next month on ITV, could be looking at using the venue for “two more years”.

A source told the newspaper: “There is a very real chance that the show will be in the UK again next year, so they are trying to get their ducks in a row and have a plan B like this time around.

“They have informally spoken to the owners of the castle and asked about its availability over the next two years — so into 2022.

The series might be sticking around Gwrych Castle for a while longer (Credit: Google Maps)

The source continued: “They are hopeful that the change of scenery will be a hit with viewers — and that could make it a shame to go rushing back to Australia unless it is absolutely necessary.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

What have the I’m A Celebrity crew been doing at the castle?

The 19th-century, Grade I listed castle has been transformed by crew in order to make it safe for filming.

There is a very real chance that the show will be in the UK again next year.

Builders have had to fix ‘vertical cracking’ in the castle’s keep, the stone walls and its towers in order to make it fit to use.

The newspaper says that ITV bosses have spent up to ‘£1million’ to refurbish the castle.

What else have the lads been up to?

Last week, reports claimed that I’m A Celeb hosts, Ant and Dec, were caught in Storm Alex while they were filming scenes for the new series.

The pair took cover from the storm underneath a huge umbrella and posted a clip to their official Instagram feed.

I’m A Celebrity will return later this year (Credit: YouTube)

They captioned the image: “Might want to take your brolly out today.

“It’s raining Ants and Decs out there.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will start on ITV in November.

