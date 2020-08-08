I'm A Celebrity 2020: Series 'moves to North Wales' with Bushtucker Trials also set to change

This year's I'm A Celebrity will take place in North Wales, it has been reported.

ITV confirmed earlier this week that the reality series would be switching from Australia to film in the UK instead.

However, that won't be the only change the long-running show hosted by Ant and Dec will undergo.

Due to change in conditions, campmates will no longer be sleeping out under the stars in the blistering jungle down under.

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Celebs won't be in the jungle – or getting out of it! (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun, cast members will be based in a ruined castle instead.

Celebrity participants are more used to enjoying sizzling summer temperatures in the high 20˚Cs in Australia during the show.

Everyone is on board to make this series as brilliant as all the others.

However, the upcoming run will likely see wintry weather around the 8˚C mark.

So the chances of celebrities stripping off to their trunks and bikinis seems much lower this year.

The boys will be back though! (Credit: YouTube)

Huts will be provided if conditions become too rough to sleep out in.

I'm A Celebrity 2020 changes

Hot water will also become a luxury that contestants compete for, so showering under a waterfall seems unlikely.

Instead, it's claimed contestants will bathe in a cold tin bathtub.

However, Bushtucker Trials will continue... even though celebs won't be in the bush.

So the viewer-pleasing sight of celebrities chowing down on disgusting local delicacies should continue.

But with the genitals of kangaroos and crocodiles off the menu, does that means some local flocks could provide some sheep for scoffing?

A TV source told The Sun: "Ant and Dec and the same production team are all on board and everyone is 110 per cent dedicated to making this series as brilliant as all the others."

Show chiefs settled on the switch after lockdown restrictions made planning in Oz impossible.

A source said: "Planning the jungle – as with most other shows – has been very difficult as producers navigate a dynamic and fast changing situation.

"What is okay one day, is impossible the next.

"The team have had many, many different contingency plans in play to deal with all the various possibilities that COVID-19 has presented.

"However, as time went on it became increasingly obvious that as one problem is solved, another appeared and there came a point where producers had to make tough decisions."

Another change will also come as the show's winner is crowned.

Instead of being called King or Queen of the Jungle, it's reported they will be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

