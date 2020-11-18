I’m A Celebrity 2020 confirmed new campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall are heading into Gwrych Castle.

At the end of Tuesday night’s show (November 17), hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced two newbies were joining camp.

Singer Russell and West End star Ruthie expressed their excitement about joining camp in the final minutes of the programme.

Russell Watson is a new I’m A Celebrity campmate for the 2020 series (Credit: ITV)

What did the new I’m A Celebrity 2020 campmates say?

In teaser clips, Russell said: “They’re going to see a different side to Russell Watson.”

Ruthie added: “There’s a big difference in the known and the unknown and we’re in the unknown.

“It’s really a bit scary. Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show. You’ve got to bring something to the table.”

Ruthie Henshall is entering the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

Russell said: “Don’t think it’s going to be fun at all. I don’t really want to think about the bugs at the moment.”

Ruthie admitted: “I think I’m a tough cookie but I am a bit terrified.”

Going in late you’re suddenly feeling much more on show.

Ant and Dec then confirmed the pair will face their first Bushtucker trial, called Stage Fright.

Viewers had a mixed reaction to the new arrivals.

Ant and Dec announced the two new arrivals (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity fans say?

One person said on Twitter: “Anyone have any clue who these 2 new celebs are on I’m A Celeb?”

Another wrote: “When @antanddec announce 2 new celebs…. that no one knows.”

A third added: “I’ve no idea who the new ‘celebs’ are…. I don’t like them. I like the 10 that are already in there thanks!”

However, others were thrilled to see Ruthie and Russell enter the castle.

One tweeted: “Cant wait for #imacelebrity tonight. I think Russell and Ruthie will be great additions.”

Another agreed: “Russell Watson on #imacelebrity. Eeeek so exciting! The Voice! Love him, such a talented genuine guy.” [Sic]

One commented: “I am THRILLED that Ruthie Henshall is going to be a part of @imacelebrity. Love her!”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

