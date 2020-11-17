I’m A Celeb viewers want the 2020 series to air earlier as it’s now being filmed in Wales rather than Australia.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ITV show was forced to move to the UK instead of its usual location, the Australian Outback.

But now that the show is in the UK, many fans are wondering whether it can air earlier than 9pm as some think it’s on too late.

I’m A Celeb fans want the 2020 series to start earlier than 9pm (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb fans say about the 2020 series?

One person said on Twitter: “#imacelebrity needs to start earlier I’m getting too old to be up this late.”

Another agreed, writing: “I’m A Celeb needs to start earlier because I’m getting too old to stay up past 9.”

A third added: “#Petition for #ImACeleb to be broadcast earlier 9pm is too late for a daily show. What does everyone else think?”

#imacelebrity needs to start earlier I'm getting too old to be up this late especially on earlys in work haha — Richie O Sullivan (@RichieSull2011) November 16, 2020

I'm a celeb needs to start earlier because I'm getting too old to stay up past 9 👵🏼 #ImACeleb #imacelebrity — Jodie (@JodieCahill7) November 16, 2020

#Petition for #ImACeleb to be broadcast earlier 😴 9pm is too late for a daily show. What does everyone else think? @imacelebrity #imacelebrity — B-Wise 🌏🪐💫✨ (@B_Whizz100) November 16, 2020

I’m A Celebrity usually starts at 9pm and either finishes an hour later at 10pm or some shows can run until 10:30pm.

The 10 campmates have been settling in during the last couple of days.

Last night saw Jordan North and Shane Richie embark on their second Bushtucker trial, The Viper Vault.

Jordan struggled to do the Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

However, poor Jordan struggled to agree to the trial as Shane tried to encourage him.

An emotional Jordan said: “I can’t do it. I’ve never been so scared.”

Despite his nerves, Jordan agreed to the trial and he and Shane completed it whilst winning nine out of a possible 10 stars.

Following the trial, the radio DJ said: “It was horrific. That was the most scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

Jordan completed the trial despite being terrified (Credit: ITV)

“I feel like crying. ”

Speaking about winning nine stars, Shane said: “There’s a bar to be reached now. We’ve raised the bar. Nine stars for the camp.”

