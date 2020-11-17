Ant and Dec host I'm A Celeb 2020
TV

I’m A Celeb 2020: Viewers demand show airs earlier as they are now filming in Wales

The ITV show usually begins at 9pm

By Rebecca Carter

I’m A Celeb viewers want the 2020 series to air earlier as it’s now being filmed in Wales rather than Australia.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the ITV show was forced to move to the UK instead of its usual location, the Australian Outback.

But now that the show is in the UK, many fans are wondering whether it can air earlier than 9pm as some think it’s on too late.

Ant and Dec on I'm A Celeb 2020
I’m A Celeb fans want the 2020 series to start earlier than 9pm (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb fans say about the 2020 series?

One person said on Twitter: “#imacelebrity needs to start earlier I’m getting too old to be up this late.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North totally splits the audience after tonight’s behaviour

Another agreed, writing: “I’m A Celeb needs to start earlier because I’m getting too old to stay up past 9.”

A third added: “#Petition for #ImACeleb to be broadcast earlier 9pm is too late for a daily show. What does everyone else think?”

I’m A Celebrity usually starts at 9pm and either finishes an hour later at 10pm or some shows can run until 10:30pm.

The 10 campmates have been settling in during the last couple of days.

Last night saw Jordan North and Shane Richie embark on their second Bushtucker trial, The Viper Vault.

Jordan North and SHane Richie on I'm A Celeb
Jordan struggled to do the Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

However, poor Jordan struggled to agree to the trial as Shane tried to encourage him.

An emotional Jordan said: “I can’t do it. I’ve never been so scared.”

Despite his nerves, Jordan agreed to the trial and he and Shane completed it whilst winning nine out of a possible 10 stars.

Following the trial, the radio DJ said: “It was horrific. That was the most scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

Jordan North on I'm A Celeb
Jordan completed the trial despite being terrified (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North confuses viewers with eating trial comment to Beverley Callard

“I feel like crying. ”

Speaking about winning nine stars, Shane said: “There’s a bar to be reached now. We’ve raised the bar. Nine stars for the camp.”

