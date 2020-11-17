I’m A Celebrity trials have sparked concern from the RSPCA as bosses defended the use of animals.

The show has long been under scrutiny for its use of live critters throughout its 20 series.

And, ahead of this year’s new adventure in Wales, the RSPCA issued another statement.

I’m A Celebrity has used live animals in trials before (Credit: ITV)

Why did the RSPCA raise concerns over the I’m A Celebrity trials?

Metro reports that the animal welfare body said: “We have serious concerns about the welfare of animals set to be featured on the new UK-based I’m a Celebrity.

“Since I’m A Celebrity was first aired, animals have been dropped, thrown, handled roughly, crushed, chased…

“…Overcrowded, scared by contestants and prevented from escaping from stressful experiences.

“There have also been incidents where animals have been killed for no other purpose than entertainment.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North confuses viewers with eating trial comment to Beverly Callard

Last night’s episode (Monday November 16) saw campmates Shane Richie and Jordan North take part in The Viper Vault trial.

During the trial, the pair became locked inside a pit containing snakes.

I’m A Celebrity stars Jordan North and Shane Richie doing The Viper Vault (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity say in response?

The RSPCA said that show bosses had reached out to them before the start of this new series.

I’m A Celebrity complies with animal welfare law concerning the use of animals and we are proud of our exemplary production practices.

In addition, ITV said in response: “I’m A Celebrity complies with animal welfare laws concerning the use of animals…

“And we are proud of our exemplary production practices.

Bugs used in I’m A Celeb trials (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“We have a long working relationship with the RSPCA in New South Wales, Australia…

“…And as such contacted their counterparts some months ago when we knew that the programme would be made in the UK, with a view to working collaboratively with them.”

What happens in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

Meanwhile, on tonight’s show, Vernon Kay, Jordan North and Beverley Callard were voted to take part in the Frights Of The Round Table trial.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North ‘never been so scared’ ahead of Viper Vault trial

In a clip released by ITV, Vernon came face-to-face with a plate full of deer testicles.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.