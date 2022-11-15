I’m A Celeb chaos as banner calling for Matt Hancock axe flown over camp

I’m A Celeb contestant Matt Hancock has been told to get out of the jungle by COVID justice campaigners.

A plane flew over the ITV camp set earlier today (Tuesday November 15) dragging a banner. It informed the former Health Secretary his presence is not welcome on prime time TV.

The former Health Secretary, who has had the Conservative whip withdrawn for taking part in the series, will reportedly receive £400,000 for his appearance on the show.

But campaigners for the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice believe the politician should be readying for the inquiry into the Government‘s handling of the pandemic so far instead.

I’m A Celeb bosses’ decision to cast Matt Hancock has been heavily criticised (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Banner criticising I’m A Celeb contestant Matt Hancock

It is believed campaigning group 38 Degrees launched the banner to get the message through to Mr Hancock.

An already-launched petition concerning the Tory’s participation has received over 44,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, the banner read, all in capitals: “COVID bereaved say get out of here!”

The aircraft the banner was attached to was pictured flying north of Murwillumbah, the area where I’m A Celebrity films.

Matt Hancock has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Fury at Matt Hancock

Lobby Akinnola from COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice commented: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’. He’s the former Health Secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 while breaking his own lockdown rules.

“He’s the man we wrote to over a year ago asking him to pass over his private Gmail emails relating to the handling of the pandemic to the new health secretary in readiness for the COVID Inquiry. He’s the man who didn’t even respond to us.

“He’s claimed the inquiry will set the record straight. But it can only get to the truth if it has the evidence it needs.”

Furthermore, Mr Akinnola added: “He should be at home sending in those emails rather than being rewarded with £400,000 for not doing his job.

His transparent attempt to sell more books and cleanse his public profile has failed.

“His transparent attempt to sell more books and cleanse his public profile has failed, just like the ‘protective ring’ he dared to suggest he had placed around care homes.”

Should Matt Hancock have even been considered for the ITV reality show? (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Stop playing games’

Additionally, Matthew McGregor, CEO of 38 Degrees outlined how a reality TV stint does not supersede an independent public inquiry.

He said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.

“Our message emblazoned across the skies makes it crystal clear to Matt Hancock.

“You should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving COVID Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars, plastic stars and a £400,000 pay packet.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Tuesday November 15, on ITV at 9.15pm.

