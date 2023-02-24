Zara Tindall could follow husband Mike into the I’m A Celeb jungle for the 2023 series, bookies reckon.

Princess Anne’s daughter is a 20/1 shot to become a reality show star with William Hill.

And although there’s several months to go until the next ITV series Down Under, it seems bets are already being taken on who else could be part of the line-up.

Mike Tindall was a hit with viewers and his fellow celebrity contestants (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube

Zara Tindall for the I’m A Celeb 2023 line-up?

Mike finished fourth in the 2022 series on I’m A Celebrity.

The former rugby ace was a popular contender, winning over his other campmates as well as viewers watching at home.

And even though the odds of her participating seem relatively long, the bookies obviously feel Mike’s involvement might have acted like a form of royal family watershed when it comes to reality TV.

For comparison, other famous faces priced similarly include Denise Van Outen, Gregg Wallace and Maya Jama.

Going by the consideration given to those names, Zara – even as the King’s niece – may not be all that much of a long shot!

Could Zara Tindall be the first I’m A Celeb contestant directly related to the monarch? (Credit: YouTube)

Who else is tipped for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Furthermore, former footballer Peter Crouch, ex-talk show host Jeremy Kyle and boxing champ Ricky Hatton all feature in William Hill’s round up, too.

They are given odds of 6/1, 7/1 and 10/1 to appear in I’m A Celebrity 2023.

Additionally, The Apprentice cast member Thomas Skinner (5/2), Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing (5/1) and novelty number one specialist LadBaby (9/1) also pop up in a male-dominated group.

Could Peter Crouch be among those joining Zara in the jungle? (Credit: YouTube)

A William Hill spokesperson said: “It has been a fruitful 12 months for regal TV appearances in the UK. And Zara is the latest name rumoured to be swapping British royalty for jungle royalty.”

Furthermore, they went on: “We are 20/1 for the former Olympian to follow her husband in appearing on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.”

However, before the next series of I’m A Celebrity proper, the All Stars version is expected to air.

According to reports, that special run could include Joe Swash, Carol Vorderman and Paul Burrell.

