Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 wishlist as this year’s stars teased

I’m A Celeb 2023 is just a couple of months away, and rumours are beginning to circulate over who will be taking part this year.

Now, Ant and Dec‘s favourites to take to the jungle have seemingly been revealed…

Who do Ant and Dec want on the show? (Credit: ITV)

Who do Ant and Dec want to see on I’m A Celebrity this year?

I’m A Celebrity isn’t far away – and the rumour mill will soon be going into overdrive over who will be taking part in the show.

Now, according to a source, Ant and Dec’s favourites to take part in the show have been revealed. ITV are reportedly trying to land Major Tim Peake – the first Brit to walk in space.

“Both Ant and Dec think Tim would be a fascinating signing for the show and bring another layer to the campfire chats,” a source told The Sun.

“It would be a first for the series to have an astronaut and add some real gravitas,” they then continued.

The duo also reportedly want Mr T from the A-Team and ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane to take part too.

“Although Ant and Dec are show hosts they know the series inside out so producers are always really interested to have their input and collaborate with them on casting ideas to create the perfect chemistry,” the source added.

Thomas is tipped for a role on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Bookies reveal favourites to enter the jungle

Meanwhile, the bookies have revealed the favourites to head into the jungle this year.

Apprentice fans are going to be thrilled knowing that show legend Thomas Skinner is the hot favourite to head Down Under.

According to OLBG, Thomas is heavily backed to be joining the line-up of I’m A Celebrity 2023.

His odds of signing up are currently 1/7. As Thomas himself would say, bosh!

This Morning star Josie Gibson, meanwhile, then has odds of 1/3 to be taking part. She reportedly picked I’m A Celeb over Strictly earlier this year.

Is Peter heading to Australia? (Credit: BT Sport)

Sports personalities tipped for stint in the jungle

Former footballer Peter Crouch is also a man in demand, according to the odds. Former England star Crouch, who is married to Abbey Clancy, is currently at 3/1 to head Down Under for a stint in the jungle.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori is currently at 3/1 to enter the jungle. Dettori, 52, is best known for being the British Flat Racing Champion Jockey three times in his career.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton is at 1/1 to appear on the hit ITV show later this year.

Is Boris Johnson going to be heading to Oz? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who else is tipped for a stint on I’m A Celeb 2023?

Former Manchester City player and current Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has also been tipped to take part. The 35-year-old is at 7/2 to join the show.

Elsewhere, former Premier League referee Mike Dean has been tipped to take part in the show. The 55-year-old is at 11/4 to head Down Under later this year.

However, there’s someone slightly more controversial than Dean being tipped for a stint on the show.

At 5/1 is former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Johnson was PM until September last year. He then resigned as an MP back in June of this year. Is he going to be following in the footsteps of Matt Hancock and do a stint in the Australian jungle?

