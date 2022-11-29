I’m A Celeb 2022 came to an end on Sunday night (November 27), with Jill Scott crowned as Queen of the Jungle.

Once the cameras stopped rolling on the final, the celebrities headed off to a boozy wrap party with their families as they celebrated surviving the Australian jungle.

Here are some of the best pictures from the celebrities’ parties!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene White (@charlenewhite)

I’m A Celeb 2022 wrap party

On Sunday, the winner of I’m A Celebrity 2022 was announced.

Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle after winning 57.6% of the vote. She became the first winner to be crowned in the jungle since 2019.

Following Jill’s victory, the celebrities headed off to celebrate with a boozy wrap party and dinner at a seafood restaurant.

Jill was last to arrive at the restaurant, reportedly turning up in the back of a gold Hummer limousine. Her fiancée, Shelly Unitt, was there with her.

Plenty of photos have since been uploaded to the celebrity’s Instagram pages.

Charlene White, who was voted out first, uploaded a group photo of some of the celebrities.

Mike Tindall can be seen, as can Babatunde Aleshe, Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas and Owen Warner.

The celebrities’ families are there too, including Mike’s wife, Zara Tindall.

Charlene uploaded a picture of herself and Zara to her story (Credit: Instagram)

Best pictures from the I’m A Celeb 2022 wrap party

“Last ones standing after a food and wine-filled night with all the campmates, family & friends,” she captioned the snap.

“Brilliant final meal to officially mark the end of our crazy @imacelebrity experience.”

As well as posting a picture of herself with her fellow campmates, Charlene also posed for a picture with Zara.

“Hazy memories from last night’s @imacelebrity wrap party…twinning with @zara_tindall,” she captioned the snap.

The duo were wearing very similar green dresses at the party – and both look very happy about it.

Another picture uploaded to her Instagram story showed Owen “demolishing” a whole birthday cake at the party.

Owen Warner, who was famously hungry on the show, devoured a cake at the party (Credit: Instagram)

Who else was at the party?

As well as those mentioned, the likes of Boy George and Sue Cleaver were also in attendance.

Not long after the final, Sue uploaded a photo of herself and her fellow campmates.

However, neither Boy George nor Matt Hancock were in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlene White (@charlenewhite)

Speaking of Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary was joined by his girlfriend, Gina Coladaneglo, at the wrap party.

Their relationship, of course, was famously exposed when CCTV footage of them embracing during the pandemic was leaked.

Matt and Scarlette had a dance at the wrap party (Credit: Shuttershock)

The couple were almost matching in white, with Gina wearing a white jumpsuit and Matt wearing a white shirt and jeans.

He also showed off his, erm, moves, dancing with Scarlette Douglas at the party.

Meanwhile, Boy George’s famous big hat made a return as he attended the wrap party with a friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Seann Walsh also made an appearance along with his pregnant girlfriend, Grace.

The celebrities will have had even more reason to celebrate as it’s emerged that the finale was the most watched since 2018.

At its peak, the finale drew in a huge 11.5 million viewers – a reported 3.6 million increase from last year’s final episode.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.