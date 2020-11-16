I’m A Celeb 2020 started last night and has celebrated its second biggest launch ratings since 2013 as 12 million tuned in.

10 celebrities, including Sir Mo Farah and soap legend Beverley Callard, headed into Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The show opened with an average of 10.9 million viewers across its 9pm to 10:35pm slot.

I’m A Celeb 2020 celebrated its second biggest launch ratings since 2013 as 12 million tuned in (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2020 celebrates huge ratings

This is the biggest audience for the show since the final in 2018, which was hosted by Dec Donnelly and Holly Willoughby, who was filling in for Ant McPartlin.

It’s also an increase of a million viewers compared with last year’s series, which was filmed in its usual location of Australia.

Meanwhile, last night’s episode was the second biggest launch for the show since 2013 and fifth biggest launch episode for the programme ever.

The campmates took part in a cliff abseiling challenge to retrieve their rucksacks (Credit: ITV)

In addition, the show became the fifth biggest programme on any channel so far this year.

The Queen’s Address to the nation and the Prime Minister’s covid-related statements beat the show in terms of ratings.

Away from news programmes, I’m A Celeb 2020 had the biggest overnight audience on any channel since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special on BBC One last year.

On Sunday night, viewers were introduced to the 10 campmates.

Giovanna Fletcher and Victoria Derbyshire during the I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened during I’m A Celeb last night?

The stars, also including Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire and Giovanna Fletcher, took part in their first set of challenges.

They first had to retrieve their rucksacks with five of the celebrities abseiling down a cliff edge to collect the bags.

Meanwhile, they later took on their first Bushtucker trial as a group to win meals for camp.

They bagged seven out of a possible 10 stars as hosts Ant and Dec praised their team work.

The stars tried to win meals for their first night in camp (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What does tonight’s Bushtucker trial involve on I’m A Celeb?

Tonight (November 16) will see Shane and radio DJ Jordan North take on The Viper Vault.

I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.

In a sneak preview released, the pair are seen looking apprehensive as hosts Ant and Dec explain what lies ahead.

Jordan and Shane are stood in front of doors to what appears to be two safe-like vaults buried in the ground.

Ant tells them: “As the name suggests, you won’t be alone down there.

Jordan and Shane will do the Bushtucker trial tonight (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“You can stop the trial at any point… but that will stop the trial for you and your partner.”

Jordan admits: “I genuinely… I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.

“I don’t like flying and feel nervous before I get on an aeroplane, but this…”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

