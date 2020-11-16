I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North admits he’s ‘never been this scared in his entire life’ as he steps up to face tonight’s trial.

Monday (November 16) evening’s episode will see the Radio 1 DJ and former EastEnder Shane Richie take on the Viper Vault.

I’m A Celebrity’s Jordan North and Shane Richie take on tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

What do Jordan North and Shane Richie say about the Viper Vault trial?

In a clip ITV shared ahead of tonight’s episode airing, Jordan quakes in fear as hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly explain what lies ahead.

Jordan and Shane stand with the presenters in a dim, fire-lit room, in front of the doors to what appear to be two safe-like vaults buried in the ground.

The hosts explain that, when they enter the vaults, the pair won’t be alone.

The trial is called Viper Vault (Credit: ITV)

Ant says: “As the name suggests, you won’t be alone down there. You can stop the trial at any point… but that will stop the trial for you and your partner.”

Dec reminds them that they don’t have to do any trials – although giving up will mean, as always, going back to camp empty handed.

I genuinely… I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.

Shane, clearly scared too, wonders if they need to attempt the trial at all, asking Jordan if they have enough rice and beans.

Jordan, seemingly struggling to compose himself, says with his voice filled with emotion: “I genuinely… I don’t think I’ve ever been this scared in my entire life.

“I don’t like flying and feel nervous before I get on an aeroplane, but this…”

Shane then puts his arm around his campmate to comfort him.

Jordan North says he has never felt so scared in all his life (Credit: ITV)

Jordan confronts his fears

During the first episode of the series, half of the celebs flew in via helicopters and half drove in.

Jordan and the rest of the ground team had to abseil down a huge cliff. On their way down, their teammates helped them unlock packages on the cliff face.

Before it was his turn, the Radio 1 star felt so terrified he doubled over and threw up on the grass.

As a result, a number of I’m A Celebrity viewers are predicting that the public will be choosing poor Jordan to do the majority of the trials.

