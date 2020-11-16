I’m A Celebrity viewers reckon Jordan North will be picked to do all the trials after last night’s first episode.

The show returned for a brand new series in Wales and 10 celebrities were thrown straight into gruelling challenges.

Five of the stars had to abseil down a cliff edge to retrieve all the campmates’ rucksacks ahead of entering Gwrych Castle.

Jordan North admitted his nerves on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Jordan North on I’m A Celebrity?

However, Jordan admitted his fear of heights and threw up before his first challenge.

As his co-stars Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire each made their way down the cliff, Jordan was the final celebrity to do the challenge.

He told the camera: “I’m nervous, I’m probably going to scream but I’m going to do it.”

After putting the equipment on, Jordan admitted: “I feel a bit sick actually. A bit queasy.”

Jordan threw up on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

His co-star, TV presenter Vernon told him: “Smile in the face of adversity. Come on!”

He then told the camera: “I thought Jordan was joking at first. Are you actually that nervous?” as he turned to Jordan.

Good luck with the trial Jordan… probably the first of many.

Jordan then threw up.

He said: “I can’t believe I was sick. I’ve only been here five minutes and I’m puking up already.”

Despite being sick, Jordan completed the challenge and won his rucksack along with Mo Farah’s bag.

Jordan managed to do the challenge (Credit: ITV)

However, at the end of the show, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly entered camp to reveal Jordan and Shane Richie will do the next Bushtucker trial.

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Viewers have predicted Jordan will be up for most of the trials after his first challenge mishap.

One person said on Twitter: “The moment Jordan realises that he is going to be the UK’s Bushtucker trial play thing,” alongside a photo of Jordan with his head in his hands.

Another wrote: “Jordan is so going to get picked on to do all the trials, you can see it now.”

A third added: “Good luck with the trial Jordan… probably the first of many.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

