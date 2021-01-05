Who Wants To Be A Millionaire fans have been treated to a special documentary series about the quiz show in recent weeks, but how do you apply if you want to go on the main programme?

The Million Pound Question, the final episode of which is on tonight (Tuesday, January 5), has been offering viewers a look back at the show’s handful of winners – and the questions that led to their seven-figure victories.

The last episode in the series looks at Charles Ingram and the infamous ‘Coughing Major‘ scandal.

Read on to find out more about taking part yourself.

You could be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Credit: Stellify Media/ ITV)

How to apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

It’s good news for fans of the show as applications for the next series are open and you still have a few weeks to do it.

To apply to be on the programme, head to the Be On TV section of the ITV website, found here.

Applicants have to be aged 18 or over. And to be on the programme, you need to either be a British citizen or have the right to reside in the UK.

Read more: Quiz: Chris Tarrant believes there is ‘no question’ Charles Ingram was guilty

Another rule is that applicants – or their immediate family members – must not have been employed or contracted by production firm Stellify Media (NI) Limited or Sony Pictures Entertainment, or any any associated/affiliate companies.

Information on the Stellify website reads: “Jeremy Clarkson is hosting another exciting series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and we are looking for contestants who can make it all the way to £1million!

“If you would like the chance to sit opposite Jeremy in the world-famous Hotseat then please apply here! You could be just 15 questions away from becoming a millionaire!”

Charles Ingram was on the show almost 20 years ago (Credit: Stellify Media/ ITV)

What happened with Charles Ingram on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Charles was on the programme in September 2001 and answered the final question correctly.

However, sound technicians working on the show picked up what they thought were suspicious coughs coming from the audience.

You could be just 15 questions away from becoming a millionaire!

They alleged that lecturer Tecwen Whittock would cough whenever Charles read out a correct answer. They reported their findings to the show’s bosses, who launched an investigation.

After a court battle, both Charles, his wife Diana and Tecwen received suspended prison sentences. A judge also ordered them to pay thousands in fines and towards prosecution costs.

However, they still maintain their innocence.

Charles did not get to take home his seven-figure prize (Credit: Stellify Media/ ITV)

What is Charles Ingram’s net worth?

The former Army Major’s exact net worth isn’t known, but the website Idol Worth claims it’s around $1.5million (£1.1million).

However, Charles and his wife have declared themselves bankrupt several times. The Sun reported that their fourth bankruptcy was in 2019.

Read more: Did Charles Ingram ever get his prize money after cheating on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Only a year earlier, the newspaper reported that he was selling his £450,000 country home.

According to the BBC in April last year, the couple now sell custom jewellery and live in Bath, Somerset.

Would you go on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.