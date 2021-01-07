Florence Cassell returns to Death in Paradise for the 10th series on BBC One but why did actress Joséphine Jobert leave?

How old is she? And what else has she been in?

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress and her role in Death in Paradise.

Florence Cassell was beloved in Death in Paradise but how did actress Joséphine Jobert leave? (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Death in Paradise season 10: Ben Miller confirmed to appear in new series

Who is Joséphine Jobert?

Joséphine is a French actress and singer.

She is best known for playing Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell in the BBC One series Death in Paradise.

She has also starred in Avenue 5, Summer Crush and various French TV dramas.

How old is Joséphine Jobert?

Joséphine was born on April 24 1985.

She is currently 35 years old.

The cast of Death in Paradise series 10 (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Death in Paradise cast: All the guest stars appearing in season 10

Where was Joséphine born?

Joséphine was born in Paris, France, but moved to Montreal, Quebec in Canada when she was 12.

She is the daughter of Véronique Mucret Rouveyrollis, a photographer, musician, writer, actress, and director.

Her dad is Charles Jobert, a camera operator and director of photography.

Joséphine’s paternal aunt is actress and author Marlène Jobert.

Which makes her cousin the famous Casino Royale actress Eva Green!

Is Joséphine married?

Joséphine is not married and reportedly single.

Her official Instagram account shows no signs of a dating life.

Joséphine Jobert returns to Death in Paradise as Florence Cassell (Credit: BBC One)

Why did Joséphine Jobert leave Death in Paradise?

Joséphine left the series after five seasons in 2019.

At the time, she cited “personal and professional reasons” but “nothing dramatic”.

She said: “Just a message to just say thank you and goodbye.

“I quit the show for personal and professional reasons – nothing dramatic I swear!

“Everything is fine it’s just that I’ve been working on Death in Paradise for five years…

“I loved every minute of it. It’s been a tough decision, but that’s life.”

Her character moved to Martinique following the death of her fiancé Patrice.

Last July, the BBC One announced that Joséphine would be making a surprise return to the Caribbean for the 10th series.

Is Joséphine staying in Death in Paradise?

First of all, Joséphine and BBC One are keeping tight-lipped about the length of her stay.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who asked how long Florence Cassell will be staying in Saint Marie, she teased: “Permanently? I don’t know yet. And I appear very early in the episodes.”

But we do know that Joséphine returns as Florence and to her job as Detective Sergeant.

Honoré Police is severely understaffed after the departure of both Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois) – which will be explained in the new series.

As a result, Florence will now team up with newcomer DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and her old colleague DS JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Jobert (@josephinejobert_official)

Death in Paradise episode one

The 10th anniversary series of the crime drama sees some familiar faces back in Saint Marie.

In the first episode, Josephine Jobert returns as DS Florence Cassell, who resumes her old duties.

She joins DI Neville Parker as they investigate the death of a murdered TV news reporter.

She dies in her pool at home and shrewd DI Parker is convinced her co-host is responsible.

But as he was live on air at the time, how could he have done it?

In the weeks ahead, original sidekick Camille Bordey returns, as does Richard Poole – yes, he’s supposed to be dead, but we’re told his reappearance is “cleverly done”.



Death in Paradise returns on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday January 7 2021.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.