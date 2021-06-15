Holly Willoughby wows Instagram fans in green floral skirt as some point out small blunder

Holly Willoughby has impressed her Instagram followers with her latest outfit on This Morning.

During today’s show (June 15), the 40-year-old presenter graced screens in a high-waisted green floral skirt.

And from what it appears, fans loved Holly’s ‘holiday vibe’ look.

What did Holly Willoughby share on Instagram?

Ahead of the show, the host posed as she showed off her outfit backstage.

From Essentiel Antwerp, the colourful skirt boasts a slit down the front and currently costs £155.

Holly paired the design with a silk shirt from Boden and chic nude heels.

Alongside the outfit shot, she penned: “Morning Tuesday… today we are Cushing water melons with our thighs and chatting to @dreamboys …

“Standard morning on @thismorning … see you at 10am. Shirt by boden skirt by @essentielantwerp.”

Fans were quick to compliment the look.

Holly Willoughby shared her stunning outfit on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react?

One wrote: “That skirt screams holiday vibes, love it! Have the best day.”

Another shared: “You look gorgeous… and that skirt – wow!! Have an amazing Tuesday.”

A third added: “The skirt is giving me holiday vibes.”

A fourth gushed: “This skirt is divine Holly.”

That skirt screams holiday vibes

However, others commented on Holly’s spelling typo in the caption.

One asked: “Do you mean cushing or crushing Holly?”

A second wrote: “Crushing even.”

Another pointed out: “Cushing.”

Holly paired her colourful skirt with a white blouse (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Holly divided fans over her “expensive” outfit yesterday.

Kicking off the week, the star sported a white floral midi dress from designer Kate Spade.

While many fans gushed over the summery look, others took issue with the £450 price tag.

“Wear something from your M&S range the average lady can pay,” one complained, while a second added: “Well that’s OK if you’ve got the £s but that’s [too] dear for the average working lady’s pocket that’s my wages for a month.”

When she’s not at This Morning, Holly has been busy writing her upcoming book, Reflections.

The presenter, who worked on the novel over the weekend, previously revealed the book is “essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty”.

