Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress today on This Morning as some couldn’t believe the price.

The presenter, 40, sported a white floral midi dress from designer Kate Spade.

The embroidered dress featured a v-neckline and gathered pleats at the waist.

However, the £450 price tag left some of her fans unimpressed.

What did Holly Willoughby say about her dress today?

Holly said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing in the outfit: “Morning Monday… it’s a hot one in London today…

“On @thismorning we are meeting some creepy haunted dolls… see you at 10am…”

While many fans gushed over the summery look, others took issue with the ‘expensive’ garment.

Fans weren’t impressed by the price of Holly’s dress (Credit: ITV)

One person commented: “Wear something from your M&S range the average lady can pay.”

Another wrote: “Well that’s OK if you’ve got the £s but that’s [too] dear for the average working lady’s pocket that’s my wages for a month.”

One said: “Lovely dress but £450, ordinary people can’t afford this.”

A fourth added: “Beautiful dress, although out of most people’s price range, would like to see you wear more affordable clothes a little more.”

Others expressed their love for Holly’s outfit.

Holly’s fans loved her summery outfit today (Credit: ITV)

One person gushed: “What a stunning dress. You look amazing in it.”

Another said: “Love the dress beautiful.”

One added: “You are so so beautiful! Love this dress @hollywilloughby.”

Meanwhile, on today’s This Morning, Holly became freaked out after her co-star Phillip Schofield joked about a ‘haunted’ doll ahead of an interview with a couple who rehome ‘haunted’ dolls and toys.

Holly looked freaked out by the doll (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning?

Phil told Holly: “This has been part of this building for many years and is allegedly rabid with spirits and ghosts and I thought I’d give her to you.”

Holly replied: “I don’t want her, I definitely don’t want her.”

Phil added: “Maybe the fact you could be with her and spend some time with her might exercise those spirits and make her feel a little bit better about herself.”

However, after creepy music started playing, Holly squealed: “Stop it now! Stop it! Please stop it.”

