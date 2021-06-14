Holly Willoughby divided fans with her dress today on This Morning as some couldn’t believe the price.
The presenter, 40, sported a white floral midi dress from designer Kate Spade.
The embroidered dress featured a v-neckline and gathered pleats at the waist.
However, the £450 price tag left some of her fans unimpressed.
What did Holly Willoughby say about her dress today?
Holly said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing in the outfit: “Morning Monday… it’s a hot one in London today…
“On @thismorning we are meeting some creepy haunted dolls… see you at 10am…”
While many fans gushed over the summery look, others took issue with the ‘expensive’ garment.
One person commented: “Wear something from your M&S range the average lady can pay.”
Another wrote: “Well that’s OK if you’ve got the £s but that’s [too] dear for the average working lady’s pocket that’s my wages for a month.”
One said: “Lovely dress but £450, ordinary people can’t afford this.”
A fourth added: “Beautiful dress, although out of most people’s price range, would like to see you wear more affordable clothes a little more.”
Others expressed their love for Holly’s outfit.
One person gushed: “What a stunning dress. You look amazing in it.”
Another said: “Love the dress beautiful.”
One added: “You are so so beautiful! Love this dress @hollywilloughby.”
Meanwhile, on today’s This Morning, Holly became freaked out after her co-star Phillip Schofield joked about a ‘haunted’ doll ahead of an interview with a couple who rehome ‘haunted’ dolls and toys.
What happened on This Morning?
Phil told Holly: “This has been part of this building for many years and is allegedly rabid with spirits and ghosts and I thought I’d give her to you.”
Holly replied: “I don’t want her, I definitely don’t want her.”
Phil added: “Maybe the fact you could be with her and spend some time with her might exercise those spirits and make her feel a little bit better about herself.”
However, after creepy music started playing, Holly squealed: “Stop it now! Stop it! Please stop it.”
