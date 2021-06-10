Holly Willoughby put on a leggy display in a short suit outfit on This Morning on Thursday (June 10).

Showing off her outfit on Instagram today, the presenter looked incredible as she modelled a mint set from Sandro.

Meanwhile, the look, which Holly teamed with a white blouse and nude heels, proved popular with her followers.

Holly Willoughby shows off her outfit on Instagram

Standing backstage at This Morning, the star flashed a smile as she posed for her daily #HWStyle shot.

Holly’s designer crepe jacket comes in at £230.30, while her shorts cost £125.30.

The high waist shorts also feature pleats on the front.

Captioning the outfit pic, Holly wrote: “Morning Thursday… today on @thismorning we have the original 1966 batmobile in the studio, see you at 10am.

“Also @lisa_snowdon has summer shorts for everyone… hence today’s outfit! #hwstyle. Suit by @sandroparis and shirt by @boden_clothing.”

The post received plenty of lovely comments.

One said: “This suit is DREAMY.”

Holly Willoughby hosted This Morning in a gorgeous mint outfit (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “This suit looks insane on you. I love it.”

A third wrote: “Loving this colour on you Holly.”

A fourth commented: “Love this look… super flattering. You look fab Holly.”

Great legs!

Furthermore, others were thrilled to see Holly’s leggy look.

“Great legs,” one gushed, while another added: “You look absolutely beautiful Holly. Lovely legs.”

Another fan shared: “About time you got your legs out!”

This Morning fans gushed over Holly’s look (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, it comes days after Holly sported a stunning midi dress during Monday’s show.

The white and blue striped design from Monsoon featured a pretty collar and puffed sleeves.

And the fashionable outfit received just as much praise at the time.

Holly’s ongoing legal battle

In her personal life, Holly is currently in the midst of a legal battle with her former managers.

Management company YMU claims it is entitled to 15% of Holly’s pay as part of a sunset clause after representing her for 13 years.

However, the presenter is refusing to hand over a chunk of her money.

Now, it’s believed ITV are worried the star will walk from This Morning if the dispute isn’t resolved in her favour.

A source told The Sun: “Holly’s YMU row sparked some serious worries at ITV as they know how adamant she is that she shouldn’t have to pay them.

“They are hoping the situation can be amicably resolved – but they have agreed a last-resort plan to up her salary if it was to reach crisis level.”

Holly has presented alongside Phillip Schofield on the programme for 12 years.

