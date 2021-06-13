Holly Willoughby shared a stunning Instagram selfie and fans are going wild.

The This Morning presenter, 40, captured herself soaking up the sunshine as she worked on her upcoming book, Reflections.

Holly looked incredible in a blue and white striped bikini top as she sported her hair tied back to show off her flawless complexion.

The star smiled for the camera as she held a pen and notebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What did Holly Willoughby say on Instagram?

The mum-of-three wrote: “Saturdays in the sunshine… it doesn’t get any better…

Read more: Holly Willoughby gives fans outfit envy as she displays legs in summer shorts

“Using the time to make the final edits to my book ‘Reflections’… going through the manuscript, adding, clarifying, tweaking… getting it just perfect for you…”

Holly enjoyed the sunshine in a bikini (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly added: “Not too much longer now… it’s available to preorder and the link is above in my bio…”

Fans gushed over the image, with many excited about her new book.

Saturdays in the sunshine… it doesn’t get any better.

One fan commented: “You look beautiful, I can’t wait for your book.”

Another person said: “You look amazing Holly! I can not wait for this book to come out I’m so proud of you.”

A third wrote: “You look gorgeous, I’m so excited for your book. I know it’s going to be amazing.”

Holly’s fans loved the sunny snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this year, Holly announced her new book but admitted she felt “nervous” about sharing it.

She said on Instagram: “I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time. I think the more important something is the scarier it feels.”

In addition, Holly revealed the book is “essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty”.

She continued: “We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within.

The This Morning star was branded “beautiful” and “gorgeous” by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Holly say?

“But there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt easy.

“However, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too.”

Meanwhile, last week, Dancing On Ice host Holly shared another sunbathing snap as fans went wild.

It showed the star lying on her stomach as she soaked up the rays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

In the picture, Holly is seen wearing a sunhat and sunglasses as the sun beamed down.

Read more: Holly Willoughby stuns Instagram followers as she sizzles in sunbathing snap

Fans loved the image, with one gushing: “Beautiful picture Holly. What a selfie!”

Will you be buying Holly’s book Reflections? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.