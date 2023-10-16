Holly Willoughby to join The One Show following sad This Morning exit?

Holly Willoughby has been tipped to join a hit BBC show following her exit from This Morning recently.

The star’s future in television is the source of much speculation now that she’s stepped away from the hit ITV show after 14 years.

Holly quit This Morning earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Earlier this month, Holly stunned fans by announcing that she was stepping away from This Morning after 14 years of hosting the show.

The news came after it was revealed that she was the subject of a terrifying kidnap plot.

Holly took to Instagram to announce the news. “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning,” she said.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you,” she wrote.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive, and the very best company every day,” she then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What will Holly Willoughby do next now she’s quit This Morning?

Speculation has been rife over what Holly will do next ever since she left the show. Now, the bookies have revealed what the star’s next gig could be.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, a spokesperson for BitcoinCasinos.com revealed that Holly’s most likely next venture is a return to This Morning!

The 42-year-old is currently at 5/1 to make a dramatic return to the show, just weeks after quitting.

“After leaving This Morning, fans of the popular daytime show have been wondering what will come next for Holly Willoughby as she steps away from the sofa for the first time since 2009,” the spokesperson told us.

“While a return to the sofa within the next year isn’t off the cards, a move across to The One Show seems likely, according to punters, at 10/1.”

What next for Holly? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly to join The One Show?

Could Holly be joining Alex Jones on the sofa at The One Show?

Another venture that the bookies reckon Holly could embark on is joining Strictly, as either a host or as a contestant. The star is at 50/1 to do just that.

The bookies have also tipped her for a stint in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity. She is at 66/1 to head Down Under.

Holly is 100/1 to appear on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, 100/1 to join Sky Sports as a presenter, and 100/1 to appear on A Question of Sport as either a host or as a contestant.

She is also at 200/1 to join TNT as a presenter.

Read more: Holly Willoughby TV return ‘revealed’ – and it’s not far off

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!