Holly Willoughby TV return ‘revealed’ – and it’s not far off

The television return of Holly Willoughby has been touted, following her shock exit from This Morning. And, if rumours are to be believed, it could be sooner than we’d anticipated.

It comes as Holly stepped down from her presenting duties on This Morning earlier this week. In a shocking series of events, Holly decided to leave the show as the nation learned of a plan to kidnap the presenter.

She may have departed the nation’s favourite morning TV sofa, but the star doesn’t plan on staying away from our screens for too long.

Holly quit This Morning earlier this week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Holly Willoughby to return to Dancing On Ice following This Morning exit?

According to one source, Holly plans to keep presenting ITV skating competition Dancing on Ice. She first started presenting the show in 2006, with then-This Morning partner Phillip Schofield.

A source told The Mirror: “Holly has told pals she wants to do Dancing on Ice. In spite of her decision to walk away from This Morning, she’s still part of the ITV family and loves the show.”

Could Holly continue to present Dancing On Ice, even though her This Morning days are behind her?

Holly presented Dancing On Ice with Phillip Schofield until his ITV exit this year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

ITV bosses line up Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway as Holly replacement on This Morning

Meanwhile, ITV bosses have been clamouring to fill the Holly-shaped-hole left on the This Morning sofa… and have allegedly lined up Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway as her full-time replacement duo.

A source told MailOnline: “Ben and Kate are adored by the public when they host together. Fans love them.”

Holly’s permanent replacements have allegedly been found (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

They continued: “While the bosses love Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson, they know they need someone more heavyweight. Kate is a journalist yet is also funny and warm.”

Would you like to see Ben and Kate take over from Holly on This Morning?

