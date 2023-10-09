Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return date teased as she ‘won’t want to let viewers down’

Holly Willoughby WILL return to This Morning, one expert has exclusively claimed to Entertainment Daily in a new interview.

ED! spoke to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, who reckons Holly will only take a short break from the show. In fact, teasing her return date, he told us that he thinks the dedicated star will be back in front of the cameras “soon”.

And the reason for this, he thinks, is because she “won’t want to let viewers down”.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is predicted to return ‘soon’ (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning: Holly Willoughby return date teased

Following reports of an alleged kidnap plot against the This Morning presenter, Holly has taken leave from the ITV daytime show.

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson presented today, but Nick thinks Holly will soon be back fronting the show.

He told us: “Holly has gone through a lot recently and very publicly. With the latest serious risk to her life and safety she’s taking some time to come to terms with what has been a terrible ordeal for her and her loved ones.”

He added: “Holly is a national treasure and she has won the hearts of the nation. She’s also proven to be the perfect host of This Morning, with viewers loving the chemistry she has with Josie, Craig, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary] and most recently housewife’s favourite Ben [Shephard]!

“I think she will be back on our screens soon and won’t want to let viewers down,” he predicted.

Nick added: “She has a special place in our hearts and homes and I think she’ll be back very soon.”

‘Proven her popularity’

So does Nick not think that perhaps Holly could slip away quietly, given the backlash that has engulfed her recently.

“I don’t think she’ll want to quietly slip away,” he said. “She’s proven her popularity since Phillip Schofield leaving. Plus, with what’s happened [with the kidnap allegations], the audience will really feel sympathy and want to support her.”

