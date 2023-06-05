This Morning viewers accuse Holly Willoughby of “Oscar worthy” acting during Phillip Schofield statement

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning today (Monday, June 5) after two weeks away.

The star also took the opportunity to address the Phillip Schofield scandal on today’s show – but viewers were left divided.

Holly issued a statement today (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby issues statement on This Morning today

Today saw Holly front the show for the first time since Phillip quit both This Morning and ITV amid an affair scandal last month.

Joined by Josie Gibson on today’s show, Holly issued her statement. “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

She then continued, saying: “You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

Holly’s statement was slammed (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam Holly Willoughby

Holly then expressed concern over how the scandal has affected Phillip’s mental health.

However, viewers weren’t convinced by Holly’s statement on today’s show, with many accusing her of being “fake” and “acting”.

“If all else fails, at least Holly Willoughby will have her impeccable acting skills to fall back on,” one viewer tweeted.

“Holly Willoughby acting fail. Complete & utter insincere corporate written acting exercise. That was no statement. It was a car crash,” another fumed.

“And the BAFTA for delivering insincerity goes to Holly Willoughby,” a third wrote. “Holly Willoughby gave an Oscar worthy performance,” another said.

However, some viewers sent their support to the star after the statement. “Well done Holly, I’m proud of you and welcome back! I’ve missed your beautiful empathetic manner,” one viewer tweeted.

Holly has been tipped to join the BBC (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly tipped to join BBC?

In other Holly-related news, the This Morning star has now been tipped to join the BBC. According to reports, the broadcaster are set to “bend over backwards” to poach her from ITV.

Holly, of course, co-hosted Freeze the Fear With Wim Hof on BBC One last year alongside Lee Mack.

“Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear. Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project. They have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities,” a source told The Mirror.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward,” they then alleged.

They then claimed that BBC chiefs had contacted Holly directly last week

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

