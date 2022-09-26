Holly Willoughby fans rally round as they tell This Morning star to ‘ignore the haters’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby received an outpouring of support after normal service resumed on her Instagram grid today following the “queue jumping” scandal.

The TV star made a return to her Instagram grid today (Monday September 26) with her usual fashion update posts – something that’s been missing since the Queen’s passing.

And Holly’s dedicated followers were thrilled.

Holly Willoughby resumed her fashion fix posts today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby fans show support

The This Morning host is normally active on social media.

However, she has been quiet after she and co-star Phillip Schofield received backlash for allegedly “queue jumping” for the Queen’s lying in state.

However, Holly was back posting her regular #HWstyle fashion updates ahead of hosting today’s show.

The caption of the picture said: “Morning Monday… see you at 10am on @thismorning.

“Today we’re joined by everyone’s favourite love story Harry Redknapp and his beautiful Sandra… #hwstyle skirt and knitwear by @cefinnstudio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

This Morning fans show their support

Plenty of Holly’s eight million followers took to the comments section to show their support.

“Keep your chin up,” one wrote.

“There she is brightening our day! keep doing what you do beautiful lady! You have more lovers than haters,” another added.

While a third wrote: “I’ve missed your posts.”

There she is brightening our day!

“Hope you’re doing okay. New week, new start…” another said.

“Ignore the haters, Holly!” another advised.

ITV defended Holly and Phil after claims about their visit to see the Queen lying in state (Credit: ITV)

This Morning issues statement on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield claims

It comes as ITV defended Holly and Phil following fresh claims about their visit to see the Queen lying in state.

Claims emerged that Phil and Holly‘s names were not on the official press list to visit the Queen in Westminster Hall.

Reports suggested a scene was caused when the pair tried to enter, as a result.

“When they got there, their names weren’t on the list so there were some discussions and – after some back and forth – Phil and Holly were given access and they were ushered through. The whole thing caused a bit of a hoo-ha,” a source claimed Mail on Sunday.

However, ITV has now clarified the fresh claims.

Holly and Phil have vehemently defended themselves (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Phillip and Holly had full accreditation which was organised by the This Morning production team. Any claims otherwise are untrue.”

Meanwhile, responding to the backlash, the hosts have vehemently defended themselves.

They told viewers they used the press entrance “for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue and no one filed past the Queen,” said Holly.

“We, of course, respected those rules however we realised that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.

“Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

