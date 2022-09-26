Alison Hammond and Phil Schofield on This Morning
TV

This Morning accused of ‘using’ Alison Hammond to ‘deflect’ from queue-jumping scandal

Fans are still fuming at the ITV stars

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning viewers have accused the show of “using” Alison Hammond to distract from the “queue-jumping” scandal.

Since video footage of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appearing to “jump the queue” at Westminster Hall emerged, the popular TV presenters have been blasted on social media.

The duo have faced calls for them to be axed, and a petition was created that’s achieved over 50,000 signatures.

As they returned to work on Monday (September 26), they were also joined by beloved presenter Alison.

This Morning bosses decided to celebrate Alison’s two decades on the show by surprising her live on-air.

A video of the moment was also shared on the ITV show’s Twitter account.

The caption read: “She may have thought it was a normal Dosh day… but the surprise was on @AlisonHammond today! Happy 20th anniversary Alison!”

Holly and Phil on This Morning today
Holly and Phil returned to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers accuse show of ‘using’ Alison Hammond

However, while plenty of viewers were happy to see Alison being celebrated, others felt there was an ulterior motive.

Some ITV viewers suggested the show was busy trying to distract them from Holly and Phil’s “queue-jumping” scandal.

“Just forget about our queue jumping skills – concentrate on the funny, please concentrate on the funny,” commented one viewer.

A second fan said: “What can we do to take the focus of attention away from us? We’ll dedicate the whole show to Alison.”

“I wonder who came up with this bit of deflection #ThisMorning,” joked a third.

A fourth tweeted: “They’ve done this to try and distract us from these two [bleep]heads #thismorning.”

“Poor Alison being used as the cannon fodder….#ThisMorning,” claimed another viewer.

A sixth commenter tweeted: “Alison deserves a freaking gold medal for having to spend 13 of her 20 years on #ThisMorning putting up with those two.”

However, others celebrated the pure joy in the segment.

“#ThisMorning bringing me so much joy right now.

“Enjoy it all Alison and thank you for sharing your infectious smile and laugh with us for two decades. Congratulations!!” said another of Alison’s fans.

Holly and Phil on This Morning today with Alison Hammond
Viewers felt like Alison Hammond was being used as a distraction (Credit: ITV)

Backlash intensifies

Last week, some viewers voiced their concerns for Holly after Tuesday’s show, with some claiming she looked “on the verge of tears”.

Elsewhere, ITV has remained firmly by the duo’s side throughout the backlash.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster stated: “This Morning has press accreditation and like other media, Philip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff. They did not file past the Queen’s coffin.

“They were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that was broadcast on Tuesday’s show. Any allegations of improper behaviour are categorically untrue.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby breaks social media silence following ‘queue-jumping’ scandal

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub. 

So what do you think of Alison Hammond on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Helen Skelton and her ex husband Richie
Strictly: Helen Skelton’s ex Richie Meyler declares ‘love’ for girlfriend and new ‘family’
Giles and Mary on Gogglebox this week
Gogglebox viewers make same complaint about Mary’s behaviour towards Giles
Jorgie at an event
Jorgie Porter reveals gender of baby as she admits ‘we take nothing for granted’ following miscarriage
Craig Revel Horwood, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly 2022
Strictly Come Dancing ‘dealt blow following first live show of 2022 series’
Coronation Street killer
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Murder on the cobbles as villain turns killer?
Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan on Loose Women
‘Sad’ Ola and James Jordan hit out at Strictly over ‘disappointing’ decision