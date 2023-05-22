‘Real reason’ Holly Willoughby has taken a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield’s exit?

Holly Willoughby is taking a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield announced he’d ‘stepped down’ from the series.

It was revealed over the weekend (Saturday May 20) that the veteran star will no longer front the ITV daytime show after a run of more than 20 years. His departure comes after a week in the headlines following reports of a “cooling off” in his friendship with Holly. But while Phil may have gone, Holly wasn’t on the box for the first episode without him earlier today (Monday May 22).

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary filled in. And indeed, Holly will not be back onscreen for This Morning at all this week. She is expected to take an extended break until returning on Monday June 5. And it had already been previously reported Holly was scheduled to be away for the half-term holidays. But has she decided to take a break to avoid the fallout from Phil’s departure?

Why wasn’t Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

According to PR expert Jordan James, CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, Holly may have made a wise decision to stay away from the show for the meantime.

He told ED!: “It’s clear that the fallout from Phillip Schofield’s recent drama in the media has had a huge impact on the This Morning show, and this includes Holly Willoughby herself. Holly has been presenting with Schofield for over a decade, and I’m sure it has been hard to see her co-host under so much media scrutiny and criticism.

“But I think her taking an early half-term exit from the show is the best for both herself and the show as a whole.”

‘Phillip’s departure will thrust her into the spotlight’

Jordan noted how Holly may now find herself under the glare of more scrutiny herself.

He continued: “The Holly and Phillip dynamic has defined the show for so long. And while she herself isn’t currently under public scrutiny, I think Phillip’s departure will thrust her into the spotlight, especially if she were to immediately start hosting solo.”

Reflecting on how viewers and the press may look for any signs of upset displayed by Holly, Jordan added he felt taking time away could help protect her.

The move could also be a way for Holly to distance herself from any potential fallout.

He suggested: “The move could also be a way for Holly to distance herself from any potential fallout or any negative publicity that Phillip might face in the wake of his exit. It creates a clear divide between herself and her former co-star and prevents their relationship from dragging her own career down.”

‘Creating her own legacy’

Jordan concluded: “I think that taking a break and coming back fresh will ultimately be better for her image than staying on the show and appearing unhappy or uncomfortable. It will also give her the chance to work with ITV to carve out what her role will look like in a Schofield-less future.

“The move may even give her the chance to boost her own image and shake off the recent bad publicity that has come from being in the once dynamic duo – think ‘queuegate’ – and create her own legacy without having to share the limelight.”

