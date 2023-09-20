Sheridan Smith tipped to play Holly Willoughby in shocking new Phillip Schofield drama

Rumours recently emerged that This Morning star Phillip Schofield and his affair scandal would be the subject of a new drama.

Some big names have been tipped to star as Phillip – but who’s been tipped to play his former co-star, Holly Willoughby?

Phillip is set to be subject of a new drama (Credit: BBC)

Phillip to be subject of new drama?

Last week, rumours emerged that Phillip and his affair scandal would be the subject of a new drama, which is reportedly in development.

According to The Sun, the potential new drama currently has a working title of The Runner. “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4,” a source told the publication.

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind closed doors,” they then added.

James Norton is currently the bookies’ favourite to play the role of Phillip. BoyleSports have him at 4/1.

Meanwhile, Michael Sheen is at 6/1 according to BettingSites.co.uk, whilst Steve Pemberton is at 7/1.

Who will play Holly? (Credit: ITV)

Who will play Holly Willoughby in the new Phillip Schofield drama?

But who will play Holly in the new drama? Well, the bookies have already named their favourites.

BoyleSports exclusively revealed to ED! that Sheridan Smith is favourite to star as the 42-year-old ITV star. She is currently at 13/2 to take on the role.

“Holly’s role would be front and centre with Phil’s if the drama gets the green light and while it’s a wide-open race, Sheridan Smith was excellent as Cilla and we really think she fits the bill,” a spokesperson for the bookies said.

Sienna Miller is then the second favourite for the role. The bookies have her at 7/1 to play Holly. Meanwhile, safebettingsites.com told ED! that Lilly Allen is their second favourite at 8/1.

Meanwhile, former Doctor Who and I Hate Suzi star Billie Piper has also then been tipped to take on the role. She’s at 8/1.

Sheridan Smith is favourite for the role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is tipped for the role of Holly Willoughby in Phillip Schofield drama?

However, there are plenty of other stars tipped to play the role of Holly. Gemma Arterton – famous for her roles in St Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace – is at 8/1 for the role, whilst Helen Flanagan is 9/1.

Corrie star Tina O’Brien is then the next favourite to land the gig at 9/1, as is Tamsin Egerton.

Other big names tipped for the role include Derry Girls’ star Saoirse Monica Jackson (12/1), Emilia Clarke (12/1), and Michelle Keegan (16/1). Safebettingsites.com also have Lily James at 16/1.

Emily Blunt, Keira Knightly, Annabelle Wallis, and Ruth Wilson, are also tipped to land the gig.

Safebettingsites.com even have Holly to play herself at 250/1! What a twist that would be!

Now it remains to be seen who will play Alison, Dermot, Eamonn, and Ruth…

