Josie Gibson reveals real reason she’s single amid speculation about her relationship status?

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson has broken her silence about her relationships, life with son Reggie, and her ex, Terry. In a new interview, Josie has also revealed how things ultimately went wrong with the mystery man she was supposedly dating last month.

But is Josie seeing someone or not? “I’ve got too much self-respect!” the former Big Brother star and current This Morning presenter joked.

Josie Gibson reveals relationship status

In an interview with OK Magazine, Josie, aged 38, opened up about her current relationship status and how it pertained to life with son Reggie, aged five.

“I’m quite old-fashioned and I’m cautious about who I bring into my son’s life, because I want to protect him. I’d have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg,” Josie said.

Last month, Josie appeared on the TV show Shopping With Keith Lemon, and hinted that she was dating a mystery man. However, things hadn’t worked out between the pair.

“I was love-bombed, but that didn’t work out. I’m single as a Pringle because I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do. You’ve got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons. So the only man in my life is my Reggie.”

Josie reveals relationship to ex Terry

Later in the interview, Josie revealed how she gets on with Reggie’s dad – her ex, property developer Terry. She went on to say that the pair still have a strong relationship, in spite of splitting up back in 2019.

“Don’t get me wrong, we have our ups and downs, but I am so happy he’s Reggie’s dad. I love watching them together – it’s the sweetest thing. Terry is the best dad in the world and he’s obsessed with Reg. He would never, ever give up on him. I’m in a fortunate position because for a lot of mums out there, the dads aren’t always there for their kids, but he is there 100%,” she said.

