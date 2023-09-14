Josie Gibson fans stunned as This Morning star shows off more weight loss: ‘Wowzers!’

This Morning star Josie Gibson has showed off her tremendous weight-loss transformation yesterday (September 12) by donning a skin-tight dress.

The star, who fans are backing to present This Morning permanently, showcased her curves in a series of dresses from Next’s new collection.

She took to Instagram Tuesday (September 12) nailing some of the many looks she modelled – and she revealed she wasn’t wearing a single piece of shapewear.

This Morning host Josie Gibson looks sensational

Alongside a video that starts with the star in a skin-tight navy dress, Josie shared a caption that read: “Okay, @nextofficial has really nailed this season’s ‘must have’ pieces. From leather trousers and blazers to gorgeous dresses, I’ve now got looks for every occasion. And can we take a moment to appreciate these accessories?!”

She added: “Shoes and bags GALORE! If you see me out and about more this autumn, know it’s just because I want to show off all my super-cute outfits.”

Josie’s fans were stunned (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Josie was flooded with compliments from her fans. Some couldn’t help but notice her incredible transformation.

One wrote: “Look at you with your weight loss, looking good, but you always have looked good no matter.” “You look amazing in all of these,” another chimed in. Another added: “Wowsers. Omg just fab! All stunning. The jeans and shirt combo is gorgeous.”

Another exclaimed: “How good are you looking!

One follower even asked Josie: “Do you wear shapewear? If so. Which one… oh and love you on This Morning. If only you could be every day.” Josie replied to say: “I didn’t for this as all material was quite thick esp dress.”

Josie and Holly hosted together yesterday (credit: ITV)

Josie’s This Morning return

The gorgeous Josie was back on the box yesterday (September 13), hosting the flagship ITV1 show alongside presenter Holly Willoughby.

Fans were thrilled that she’s returned, with one tweeting: “Good old Josie!”

“Holly with Josie make the best pair for sure,” another said.

“Those 2 are excellent!” a third said of Holly and Josie.

