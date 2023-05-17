Holly Willoughby fans are begging her to ‘make up’ with Phillip Schofield amid ‘feud’ claims

Holly Willoughby has been urged by fans to ‘fix things’ with Phillip Schofield amid claims their friendship has ‘cooled’.

Reports in recent days have claimed that the pair ‘barely speak’ off camera and aren’t as close as they once were. However, neither Holly nor Phil have addressed the allegations.

Despite this, they’ve become a talking point among viewers of This Morning as well as many celebrities.

Phil and Holly fans have begged the pair to ‘make up’ amid claims of a ‘feud’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Now, fans have taken to Holly’s latest Instagram post to make a plea. As she normally does, Holly shared a photo of her stunning outfit for Wednesday’s programme.

Please put everything right, you and Phil are as strong as ever.

She was wearing a summery, yellow midi dress from Beulah London with nude heels. Holly wrote: “Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am… the lovely @suranne_jones joins us today. I’m scootling (is that a word) off early today to head to the palace for the @princestrust… got my bested dress on!”

In the comment section, some fans were more focused on the reports regarding Holly‘s friendship with Phil. One person said: “Please put everything right, you and Phil are as strong as ever there is lots of lies in google news love you both so much.”

Holly on Instagram

Another urged: “I wish they would. The papers and numerous ex colleagues who find it amusing to stick the boot in are just spreading to s of lies and gossip. Holly and Phil forever.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Gorgeous lady. Hope you and Philip can sort out your differences as you are a great presenting double act.”

A fourth added: “Please fix whatever [is] going on between you and Phil. Nobody is perfect. Holly and Phil = This Morning.”

Despite the ongoing claims, Holly and Phil have been all smiles on This Morning this week. One of their regular guests, Matthew Wright, also hit back at the rumours following his appearance on the sofa on Tuesday.

Holly hasn’t addressed her friendship with Phil, or the reports (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Wright on Holly and Phil ‘feud’

After taking part in the show’s This Morning View segment, where they discuss the latest news headlines, Matthew took to Twitter.

He said: “Not sure I believe half of what you read about Holly and Phil. Terrific atmosphere on set today as per.”

ED! contacted reps for Holly, Phil and This Morning for comment on the ‘feud’ claims.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

