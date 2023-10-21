Gogglebox stars take swipe at Holly Willoughby exit from This Morning amid calls for them to be ‘booted’ from show

In latest Holly Willoughby news, Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary have taken a swipe at the presenter’s This Morning exit.

Holly, 42, announced to fans on social media earlier this month she had departed the ITV series after 14 years, admitting it was a “difficult goodbye”.

The TV personality was allegedly the target of a kidnap plot, and said her decision was made “for me and my family”.

Since Holly’s Instagram statement, speculation about the future of This Morning has been rife.

However, Giles Wood dished out a sarcastic swipe when he reflected on the recent changes to the daytime telly programme.

Holly Willoughby news

Couch potato critic Giles made his remark as he and his wife watched a segment about bed bugs for Gogglebox during Friday (October 20) evening’s episode.

The item had featured on This Morning, during an instalment hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Speaking to her husband, Mary noted how Holly had moved on from This Morning.

I think there should be a minute’s silence in Parliament.

In his usual deadpan style, Giles replied as he sipped a mug of tea: “I think there should be a minute’s silence in Parliament.”

Gogglebox viewers react to Giles and Mary

Giles and Mary have been mainstays on Gogglebox since 2015. But their comments can rile viewers – and some social media users make their feelings for the couple very clear on social media whenever they’re on TV.

The reactions their appearances during yesterday evening’s show demonstrated once again what divisive figures they can be.

“Think it’s about time Giles and Mary were given the boot from @C4Gogglebox,” one Twitter user claimed.

Another dissatisfied observer posted: “Gogglebox is absolutely brilliant but Giles and Mary are so boring it is unbelievable.”

“Always forgot how much I truly hate Giles and Mary,” another tweeted, adding: “Every new series I pray they won’t return, but then up they pop. #Gogglebox.”

And someone else wrote: “They are the reason I record Gogglebox. I can fast forward them.”

