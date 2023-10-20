6 reasons Steph McGovern would be the perfect Holly Willoughby replacement

Yesterday it was announced that Steph’s Packed Lunch had been axed by Channel 4. The show, which has been a regular fixture in the lunchtime schedules since 2020, is set to end in December.

Since the news broke, fans have been suggesting that Steph McGovern replace Holly Willoughby as host of This Morning.

Here are 6 reasons why the 41-year-old would be the perfect replacement for Holly.

Steph would a be a great signing for This Morning (Credit: Channel 4)

1. She has plenty of experience hosting daytime telly

Perhaps the most important thing, Steph has plenty of experience hosting daytime TV.

The star has been fronting Steph’s Packed Lunch for over three years now, so it’s probably safe to say that she knows what she’s doing.

This Morning isn’t that much different from what she’s doing on Channel 4 right now, so it’s not going to be that much of a culture shock should she make the switch.

Steph is a hit with viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

2. She’s popular

You only have to look at the uproar from fans about her show being axed to know that Steph is very popular.

A petition has been set up calling for the show to be saved – which has picked up close to 600 signatures at the time of writing.

If that doesn’t prove her popularity, look at how many celebs and fans have come out in support of her!

Fans want Holly to be replaced by Steph (Credit: ITV)

3. The fans want Steph McGovern on This Morning

Following the news that Steph’s Packed Lunch had been axed, fans took to Twitter urging ITV to sign Steph up.

“I hope @StephLunch is now in the running for #ThisMorning Steph comes across really well and would do well,” one viewer said.

“Gutted to hear that #StephsPackedLunch is being axed. It is daytime TV that doesn’t treat viewers as morons and doesn’t chase tabloid headlines. ITV need to poach Steph and get the Packed Lunch format as a refreshed version of @thismorning,” another wrote.

“They need to give Steph the top job at This Morning then if they are going to axe her show,” a third said.

See? The fans want her!

4. Steph McGovern has a lot of celeb pals she could bring to This Morning with her

Steph constantly has her celeb pals on the show – and there’s every possibility she could bring them with her if she did make the switch to ITV.

Denise Van Outen and Strictly star John Whaite are two famous faces who are always popping up on Steph’s Packed Lunch. Celeb chef Simon Rimmer too.

Could Steph convince them to pop up on This Morning alongside her if she takes on the gig? It would certainly be a good thing for ITV to have some fresh faces on the show!

Steph has experience hosting show’s solo (Credit: Dave / YouTube)

5. She can host the show solo

Steph hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch pretty much solo, so what’s stopping her from hosting This Morning on her own too?

Like we pointed out, Steph has plenty of experience hosting daytime TV – and she has plenty of experience hosting daytime TV alone.

If we go even further back, Steph regularly reported solo during her days on BBC Breakfast.

If there’s ever a time when a presenter drops out last minute, perhaps ITV won’t have to scramble to find a replacement – and just let Steph front the show solo.

Steph left Breakfast in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

6. She’s more than qualified to do some hard-hitting interviews (as well as the lighter-hearted ones)

Before her days as host of Steph’s Packed Lunch, Steph was a regular face on BBC Breakfast.

BBC Breakfast most definitely isn’t fluff and sunshine and rainbows, which means that Steph has had to do a hard-hitting interview or two in the past. Obviously, now she has a lot of experience doing some of the lighter interviews too.

Perhaps one of This Morning’s downfalls is that some interviews you’d expect to be hard-hitting…aren’t. Maybe Steph with all her experience can help change that?

