All the celebrities supporting Steph McGovern as petition launches over axing of Channel 4 show

Yesterday (Thursday, October 20) it was announced that Steph’s Packed Lunch had been axed by Channel 4.

Plenty of fans have sent their support to Steph McGovern, with a petition even being launched. Celebrities have also been getting involved. Here’s who…

Steph’s show was axed yesterday (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph’s Packed Lunch axed by Channel 4

Yesterday saw Channel 4 announce that it was axing Steph’s Packed Lunch after over three years of broadcasting on the channel.

In a statement, Channel 4 announced that its lunchtime show would be ending in December.

“With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023,” they said.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target,” they then said.

“We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.”

Steph has been supported (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebs show their support

Since the axing of Steph McGovern‘s show, a petition has been launched calling for the show to be saved.

“The removal of this show would be a significant loss for all who value inclusive, thought-provoking television. We urge Channel 4 to reconsider any plans to cancel “Steph’s Packed Lunch”,” the petition states. It has racked up over 500 signatures at the time of writing.

Celebrities have also shown their support for Steph and the show after the news broke that it was ending.

Simon Rimmer – celebrity chef and regular on the show – took to Instagram after the news broke. He uploaded a snap of himself and Steph on the show.

“You’ve probably heard that @packedlunchc4 is finishing in December. I’m gutted. Such a fun show. Superb regional-based show. Big love and thanks to you all and especially to my screen wife @stephlunch who makes me laugh (and cry) every day x,” he said.

John Whaite has shown his support too (Credit: ITV)

More celebs show their support as Steph’s Packed Lunch is axed

John Whaite – another regular on the show – also took to Instagram to discuss the show’s axing.

“I’m sure you’ve read the deeply sad news that Steph’s Packed Lunch will not be returning after December. I want to shout, as loud as possible, about how brilliant the team have been,” he said.

“The eclectic mix of folk from a hodgepodge of backgrounds and generations worked tirelessly to try to keep the integrity of a 100-year-old industry alive, and bring lunchtime entertainment and company to many a household,” he then continued.

After thanking the team, he then said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be a small part of Steph’s Packed Lunch. In many tiny ways, it changed my life.”

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha commented on John’s post. “What a shame! Why doesn’t TV ever let things sit?!!!” she then wrote.

Denise Van Outen sends her support

Denise Van Outen, another star of the show, took to Instagram to send her support. She uploaded a couple of snaps of herself and Steph for her 715k followers to see.

“@channel4 have announced that @packedlunchc4 will not be returning in 2024. This is incredibly sad news for the whole team behind and in-front of the cameras,” she wrote.

” I’ve absolutely loved being part of this show. Steph started this show in her kitchen during lockdown then ended up being nominated for a bafta. What an achievement!” she then continued.

“I can honestly say that this show has been a joy from start to finish,” she then added. She then ended her lengthy message by saying: “@packedlunchc4 will be missed! I’m grateful for all the friendships and memories made.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs on weekdays from 12pm on Channel 4.

