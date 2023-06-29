Steph’s Packed Lunch debate interrupted as she sends guest off set

A Steph’s Packed Lunch debate was interrupted today when a guest was sent off due to being slightly under the weather.

Thursday’s edition of the daytime programme hosted a string of debates. One focused on people commenting on other people’s appearances.

Steph McGovern shared her own story on this, revealing some people have asked her whether she’s pregnant recently.

Guest Sayeeda Warsi struggled on today’s Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph’s Packed Lunch today

As Steph was telling her story, guest Sayeeda Warsi was heard coughing. Earlier in the show, she had gone off set after struggling with her cough.

Host Steph asked her: “Are you alright love? Do you want to go off and have a moment? You’ve just got a bit of a cold haven’t you?”

One minute I’m out there and I’m fine and then I come back in here again and I’m like eugh

As Sayeeda walked off, Steph joked: “I think she’s been selfish coming in today.”

Shortly after, Sayeeda returned to set for the next debate. However, it wasn’t long before she was coughing again.

Poor Sayeeda had to come off set (Credit: Channel 4)

As Steph was speaking, she interrupted the debate to check if Sayeeda was okay. She said: “Are you going out again?”

Sayeeda replied: “I don’t know… one minute I’m out there and I’m fine and then I come back in here again and I’m like eugh.”

Steph asked her: “What do you want to do love?” Sayeeda replied: “I think I might need to go.”

Steph added: “Right, go on!” as the audience clapped poor Sayeeda.

Sayeeda had to go home (Credit: Channel 4)

It comes shortly after Steph opened up about the pregnancy questions she’s been facing recently. She explained: “Recently, I’ve had quite a few people ask me if I’m pregnant right. So it happened again last night where someone was like, ‘congratulations, baby number two’. I’m not [pregnant].

Read more: Steph McGovern addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s mortifying’

“I’ve had people on Instagram going, ‘that’s why they aren’t filming her from the side any more!’ There’s conspiracy theorists about how we’re filming the show because they think I’m trying to hide it.”

Steph and her girlfriend welcomed their daughter in 2019.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays from 12:30pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.